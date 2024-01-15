Macau’s Qilong Club Soars in Premium Mass Gaming Sector Amid Robust High-Stakes Interest

The newly inaugurated Qilong Club at Studio City in Macau, managed by Melco Resorts, is making waves in the premium mass gaming sector. As relayed by financial analysts George Choi and Ryan Cheung from Citi, the club ranks second in wager per player, underscoring the high stakes involved with five individuals betting between HK$100,000 and HK$270,000 per hand. The average bet among seventeen observed players was HK$61,294. This data is drawn from Citi’s monthly survey of Macau gaming rooms.

Macau’s Gaming Sector Flourishes

Macau’s gaming industry, as a whole, has witnessed a 26% month-on-month increase in total wagers in premium mass rooms. These rooms now boast an additional 98 baccarat tables, further enhancing the city’s gaming appeal. Despite apprehensions about the Chinese economy, the interest in gaming seems untouched, with a 34% increase in the number of premium mass players in January compared to December, surpassing even the count during the October 2023 Golden Week.

New Betting Options on the Horizon

In addition to the thriving gaming sector, the analysts observed a new ‘insurance’ bet being introduced at MGM China’s properties. If this bet gains traction akin to the popular ‘Lucky 6’ bet, it could significantly boost the house’s advantage, thereby adding a new dynamic to the high-stakes gaming market.

Robust Interest in High-Stakes Gaming

These developments collectively depict a robust interest in high-stakes gaming in Macau. The exceptional performance of Qilong Club, the increased wagering activity, and the introduction of new betting options collectively point towards a vibrant and evolving gaming market. The premium mass gaming sector is drawing high-profile players, and Macau, with its appealing gaming options, continues to be a high-stakes gaming nucleus.