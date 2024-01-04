en English
Asia

Macau’s Gaming Transformation: Junket Numbers Halve Amidst New Regulations

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:56 pm EST
Macau’s thriving gaming industry is undergoing a fundamental transformation. The number of licensed junkets, once the lifeblood of the industry, has plummeted by 50% since 2023, now standing at a mere 18. This seismic shift follows the enforcement of Macau’s most comprehensive gaming law reform in recent memory, coupled with the introduction of stringent junket regulations.

The Catalysts of Change

The new rules are a direct response to the need for a cleaner, more regulated gaming industry. They prohibit junkets from participating in revenue-sharing agreements with casino concessionaires and limit the commissions earned by gaming promoters to 1.25% of the net chip conversion amount. Furthermore, these promoters are now bound to partner with only one gaming concessionaire at a time, a departure from the previous free-for-all approach. Crucially, all contracts between the two parties are subject to government approval, ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

The Cost of Compliance

Obtaining a junket license comes with a hefty price tag of MOP1.5 million. To further increase industry accountability, additional deposits are now required from both junket collaborators and gaming management companies. These stringent measures have further tightened the noose on the junket sector, leading to its significant contraction.

The Declining Dominance of Junkets

Over the past decade, the junket industry in Macau has shrunk by an astounding 92%. In 2014, the city’s gross gaming revenue peaked at over USD45 billion, with 235 junket operators contributing nearly 60% of the total casino GGR. These operators played a pivotal role in luring high rollers, accounting for around 75% of Macau’s annual VIP gaming revenue, which stood at approximately USD3 billion before the gaming crackdown and the pandemic.

As the industry continues to evolve under regulatory pressures and market dynamics, the decline of the Macau junket sector is set to continue, signaling an end to an era that was once dominated by these operators.

Asia Business Macau
Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

