Macau International Airport Invites Proposals for Retail Spaces Focused on Fashion

Macau International Airport Co. Ltd. (CAM) has initiated a bid to invite proposals for the operation of two retail store spaces in its airside departures zone. The airport, a critical hub connecting Macau to the world, is offering a combined area of 574 square meters for lease, divided between Shop 7 and Shop 8 that measure 326 square meters and 248 square meters, respectively.

Focus on Fashion and Luxury Goods

The tender issued by CAM details that the retail stores will primarily cater to passengers seeking fashionable clothing, accessories, watches, and jewelry. The airport's management expects the new outlets to enhance the passenger experience, offering them a diverse array of shopping options while they wait for their flights.

Exclusion of Certain Duty-free Products

Interestingly, the tender specifically excludes the sale of Duty-free Liquor & Tobacco and Perfume & Cosmetics from these retail spaces. This move is in line with CAM's recent airport commercial modification plan that includes the revamp of duty-free services. The excluded categories are expected to have a dedicated operator, separate from the newly proposed retail spaces.

Design and Layout Proposals

Along with the product categories, the tender also emphasizes the importance of the design and layout concept of the stores. The proposed inclusions in the design and layout are expected to reflect the essence of a modern and cosmopolitan retail experience. Proposals are invited from interested parties who can meet these criteria and contribute to enhancing the retail landscape at the Macau International Airport.