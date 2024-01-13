en English
Business

Mac Mini M2: Affordable Powerhouse Now Within Reach

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:30 am EST
Mac Mini M2: Affordable Powerhouse Now Within Reach

Apple’s Mac Mini M2, a compact powerhouse, has become a more accessible option for tech enthusiasts and professionals, thanks to a significant price drop. The price reduction comes as part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, where the mini PC is now available for a mere 54,990. Furthermore, an additional discount is offered for SBI credit card users, bringing the price down further to 51,990, making it one of the most budget-friendly Macs on the market.

Performance That Punches Above Its Weight

Despite its affordable price tag, the Mac Mini M2’s performance competes with its much pricier sibling—the $6000 Mac Pro. This is largely attributed to Apple’s new M2 chipset. The M2 model boasts an 8-core CPU, a 10-core GPU, and can support up to 24GB of unified memory with a bandwidth of 100GB/s. It’s a mini PC that’s not so ‘mini’ in its capabilities.

Geared for a Range of Workloads

The Mac Mini M2 isn’t just for everyday tasks. It’s capable of handling up to two streams of 8K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps or up to 12 streams of 4K ProRes 422 video at 30 fps. This makes it suitable for a range of professional work, from video editing to rendering 3D models and creating high-end graphics. However, users will need an external monitor to use the Mac Mini M2.

A New Era of Accessibility in High-End Computing

The Mac Mini M2’s performance, coupled with its new, reduced price point, positions it as a compelling option for those seeking a high-end computing experience without breaking the bank. It demonstrates Apple’s commitment to making powerful computing more accessible to a broader audience.

Business
Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

