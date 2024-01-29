Lyon and Pearle: A Family-run Boutique Offering Unique Children's Goods

The passion for toys and quality children's products has led Melanie Wyckoff to create a unique shopping experience in the form of Lyon and Pearle. This boutique, deeply rooted in family values and sustainability, offers an exquisite selection of children's clothing, toys, and gifts.

A Family Affair

Named after Wyckoff's oldest grandchild and her youngest child, Lyon and Pearle is more than just a business. It's a family affair involving her daughter and daughter-in-law in significant roles. The seeds of this venture were first sown in Vancouver, Washington, where the first store was opened. The success and family's residence in the Flathead Valley led to the blossoming of a second location in Kalispell.

Embodying Imagination and Sustainability

Wyckoff's boutique isn't just about selling products; it's about promoting imagination, creativity, and sustainability. The selected products embody these values, with many made from sustainable materials like organic cotton and bamboo. The cozy atmosphere of the store, paired with high decorative ceilings and natural light, further enhances the shopping experience.

Cultivating Community Connection

Apart from being a boutique, Lyon and Pearle is designed to be a community hub. It houses Hank's Apothecary, offering herbal remedies and complementary products. With events like story hour, craft time, and potential evening gatherings, it fosters a sense of community and connection.

The store offers a unique selection of both local and international items, including Danish Maileg mice characters, various decorative pieces, and clothing from brands around the world. Wyckoff's approach to curating the store's offerings centers on uniqueness and differentiation, providing a shopping experience that transcends the typical online or physical store offerings.