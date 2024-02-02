LVMH's 'You & ME' Recruitment Tour: A Platform for Luxury Industry Careers

French luxury conglomerate, LVMH, has initiated the third edition of its 'You & ME' recruitment tour. This tour, designed to promote the company's specialized trades or métiers d'excellence, kicked off in Paris on January 31, 2024, with former NBA star Tony Parker acting as ambassador. The launch event attracted up to 3,000 visitors, highlighting the interest in the luxury sector's unique professions.

Unveiling the Craftsmanship Behind Luxury

The 'You & ME' tour aims to shed light on the 280 different professions within LVMH, covering manufacturing, artisanal skills, and sales. These professions, often overlooked, are the backbone of the luxury industry. The tour is an attempt to reveal the intricate craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail that goes into creating luxury goods.

Opportunities Galore in Luxury Industry

The recruitment tour presents a multitude of job opportunities, offering 3,500 jobs in France alone. The opportunities range from work-study and internship options to fixed and indeterminate term contracts. LVMH aims to offer 2,500 jobs in Italy by 2025, expanding its reach across Europe. In 2023, the tour attracted 7,000 visitors in France and Italy, and led to over 3,500 job placements within the company.

Guiding Prospective Employees

The tour includes personalized coaching from HR recruiters and an online platform dedicated to interview preparation and job applications. This initiative marks LVMH's commitment to nurturing talent and guiding potential employees towards careers in the luxury industry's specialized trades. The tour is scheduled to continue in various cities in France, including Orléans, Clichy-sous-Bois, Reims, and Lyons, before heading to Italy with stops in Florence, Padua, and Naples.