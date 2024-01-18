LVMH Appoints Michael Burke as New Chairman and CEO of Fashion Group

In a move that reconfirms its commitment to strong leadership and innovative strategies, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's leading luxury goods group, has announced the appointment of Michael Burke as the new chairman and CEO of the LVMH Fashion Group. This prestigious portfolio, comprising over 70 renowned brands across five sectors, is set to be steered by Burke, a veteran executive with an illustrious history with the group.

A Strategically Aligned Leadership Change

Burke is succeeding long-time head Sidney Toledano, who will transition into an advisory role to group chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault. This strategic leadership change aligns with LVMH's commitment to constantly strengthen its command structure and bolster the growth of its iconic fashion brands. Burke's appointment, effective from February 1, is a testament to his visionary approach and long-term mentorship, attributes that make him a fitting successor to Toledano.

Guiding the Fashion Group Towards New Horizons

As the new head of the Fashion Group, Burke's mandate extends beyond overseeing the group's illustrious fashion labels. His vision for the Group includes transforming it into the industry's leading internal talent pool for creatives and managers and a hub for risk-taking and innovation. With plans to expand his stable of brands to include Fendi, Burke emphasizes the criticality of controlling design, communication, manufacturing, and distribution directly for each LVMH maison.

Steering the Luxury Market Landscape

Bringing to the table his experience of nearly tripling the size of Louis Vuitton during his 10-year tenure, Burke is set to navigate the Group through a challenging macroenvironment. His immediate priorities include identifying a new creative director for Givenchy and positioning Celine to reach €3 billion in annual sales. His leadership is anticipated to usher in a fresh perspective and innovative initiatives that will cement LVMH's role as a dominant force in the luxury fashion industry.