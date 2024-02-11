Luxurious One-Bedroom Suite in Glen Valley Sells for $430,000: A Hidden Gem Amidst the Ordinary

In the heart of Glen Valley, a community that has stood the test of time since the 1970s, a one-bedroom suite recently exchanged hands for an impressive $430,000. This figure notably eclipses its closest competitor in the very same building by a substantial $30,100.

A Luxurious Haven Amidst the Ordinary

The secret behind this unusual price tag? A meticulous list of upgrades that have transformed the space into a luxurious haven. New kitchen cabinets, epoxy countertops, built-in mirrors, and tiles contribute to a unique and opulent ambiance. The open-concept kitchen seamlessly merges with the combined living and dining area, further enhanced by pot lights and an electric fireplace that adds warmth and charm.

The three-piece bathroom is not to be overlooked, boasting laundry machines and a modern aesthetic. Monthly fees, which cover heating, water, cable, and access to an indoor pool, are yet another attractive feature of this residence.

A Buyer's Market

According to Ben Scholes, the agent responsible for brokering the deal, the availability of comparable units within the building played a significant role in driving up the sale price. This dynamic underscores the current favorability of the market for buyers.

Data and Disclaimers

The information regarding this sale was sourced from the MLS GRID and submitted by various parties. It is essential to note that while every effort was made to ensure accuracy, verification by the broker or MLS GRID was not carried out. Additionally, the listing broker's offer of compensation is exclusively extended to participants of the MLS where the listing is filed.

Lastly, it is worth mentioning that school attendance zone boundaries are subject to change and should be independently verified with the applicable school district.

As of February 11, 2024, this sale stands as a testament to the enduring appeal of Glen Valley and the potential hidden within its high-rises. Amidst the ordinary, a diamond in the rough was discovered, offering a unique blend of comfort, luxury, and community spirit.