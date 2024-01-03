Luxembourg Parliament Passes Law for Global Minimum Tax Rate: An In-depth Analysis

On December 20, 2023, the Luxembourg Parliament passed a significant law – the Bill of Law No 8292, aiming to transpose the Pillar 2 Directive into national law. This law mirrors the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Pillar Two Model Rules that set a global minimum tax rate of 15% for multinational companies and large-scale domestic groups. The law predominantly targets Luxembourg entities that are part of a group with annual revenues of EUR 750 million or more, as reflected in the financial statements of the ultimate parent entity.

Pillar 2 Directive: Implications and Timelines

The new legislation applies to fiscal years starting on or after December 31, 2023, for the Income Inclusion Rule (IIR) and the Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (QDMTT), and from December 31, 2024, for the Undertaxed Payments Rule (UTPR). However, it’s worth noting that not all entities will be subject to these rules. Exclusions include investment funds, pension funds, and real estate investment funds under certain conditions. Additionally, entities with at least a 95% ownership by excluded entities, provided they meet certain conditions, will also be exempt from these rules.

The Three Main Rules

The law comprises three main rules: the QDMTT, the IIR, and the UTPR. These rules collectively ensure that if the Effective Tax Rate (ETR) in a jurisdiction falls below 15%, the group must pay additional tax to meet the minimum rate. The Parliament has expedited the law’s implementation process by proposing to exempt it from a second vote by the State Council, which is likely to be approved.

Global Perspectives: Hong Kong and Korea

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government has published a consultation paper on implementing the Pillar Two global minimum tax, and the consultation period will close on March 20, 2024. The government plans to implement the global minimum tax from 2025 onwards and is seeking views on a proposed tax compliance and administration framework. On the other hand, Korea recently published new regulations containing detailed implementation guidance in regard to the Global Minimum Tax OECD Pillar Two, effective from January 1, 2024. However, Korea has yet to adopt the Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (QDMTT) due to the existing unqualified minimum tax regime.

In conclusion, the global minimum tax rate of 15% is gradually being adopted in various jurisdictions worldwide, with Luxembourg, Hong Kong, and Korea being recent examples. These developments reflect a concerted global effort to promote fair taxation and prevent profit shifting among multinational companies and large-scale domestic groups.