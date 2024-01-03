en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Luxembourg Parliament Passes Law for Global Minimum Tax Rate: An In-depth Analysis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:22 am EST
Luxembourg Parliament Passes Law for Global Minimum Tax Rate: An In-depth Analysis

On December 20, 2023, the Luxembourg Parliament passed a significant law – the Bill of Law No 8292, aiming to transpose the Pillar 2 Directive into national law. This law mirrors the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s (OECD) Pillar Two Model Rules that set a global minimum tax rate of 15% for multinational companies and large-scale domestic groups. The law predominantly targets Luxembourg entities that are part of a group with annual revenues of EUR 750 million or more, as reflected in the financial statements of the ultimate parent entity.

Pillar 2 Directive: Implications and Timelines

The new legislation applies to fiscal years starting on or after December 31, 2023, for the Income Inclusion Rule (IIR) and the Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (QDMTT), and from December 31, 2024, for the Undertaxed Payments Rule (UTPR). However, it’s worth noting that not all entities will be subject to these rules. Exclusions include investment funds, pension funds, and real estate investment funds under certain conditions. Additionally, entities with at least a 95% ownership by excluded entities, provided they meet certain conditions, will also be exempt from these rules.

The Three Main Rules

The law comprises three main rules: the QDMTT, the IIR, and the UTPR. These rules collectively ensure that if the Effective Tax Rate (ETR) in a jurisdiction falls below 15%, the group must pay additional tax to meet the minimum rate. The Parliament has expedited the law’s implementation process by proposing to exempt it from a second vote by the State Council, which is likely to be approved.

Global Perspectives: Hong Kong and Korea

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government has published a consultation paper on implementing the Pillar Two global minimum tax, and the consultation period will close on March 20, 2024. The government plans to implement the global minimum tax from 2025 onwards and is seeking views on a proposed tax compliance and administration framework. On the other hand, Korea recently published new regulations containing detailed implementation guidance in regard to the Global Minimum Tax OECD Pillar Two, effective from January 1, 2024. However, Korea has yet to adopt the Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax (QDMTT) due to the existing unqualified minimum tax regime.

In conclusion, the global minimum tax rate of 15% is gradually being adopted in various jurisdictions worldwide, with Luxembourg, Hong Kong, and Korea being recent examples. These developments reflect a concerted global effort to promote fair taxation and prevent profit shifting among multinational companies and large-scale domestic groups.

0
Business Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Moniepoint MFB Under Fire: Customer Loses 9.6 Million Naira in Security Breach

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Finance Magnates London Summit 2023: Navigating the Changing Landscape of Brokerage Marketing

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Bharat Forge Outpaces BSE Sensex with a 39.3% Stock Price Surge

By Rafia Tasleem

AMLYZE and TransactionLink Team Up To Transform AML/KYC Automation

By Wojciech Zylm

The Future of Commercial Office Space: A Look at Philadelphia's Urban ...
@Business · 3 mins
The Future of Commercial Office Space: A Look at Philadelphia's Urban ...
heart comment 0
Prime Minister Stresses on Role of GLICs for Economic Growth

By Waqas Arain

Prime Minister Stresses on Role of GLICs for Economic Growth
Offshore Support Vessel Industry Foresees ‘Super Cycle’ of Profitability

By Salman Khan

Offshore Support Vessel Industry Foresees 'Super Cycle' of Profitability
The ‘Great Taking’: Expert Warns of Massive Asset Seizure in Financial Collapse

By Momen Zellmi

The 'Great Taking': Expert Warns of Massive Asset Seizure in Financial Collapse
i24NEWS Expands Footprint with New Hebrew Channel and Website in Israel

By Shivani Chauhan

i24NEWS Expands Footprint with New Hebrew Channel and Website in Israel
Latest Headlines
World News
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
11 seconds
China's Potential Wait-and-See Approach to Neighboring Country's Election Results
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
29 seconds
St. Joseph's University Men's Basketball Team: A Hopeful Contender for NCAA Tournament
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
32 seconds
Hillsdale County's Prep Football Teams Shine in 2023 Season
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
1 min
Former Prosecutor Joyce Vance Affirms Trump's Potential Legal Liability
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
1 min
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
1 min
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
2 mins
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
3 mins
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
3 mins
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app