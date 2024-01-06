en English
Business

Luxembourg: A Steady EU Hub, Hyperloop Innovations, and Cybersecurity Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:16 am EST
Luxembourg: A Steady EU Hub, Hyperloop Innovations, and Cybersecurity Challenges

The heart of Europe, Luxembourg, continues to host a steady number of over 14,000 European Union (EU) staff despite the Covid-19 pandemic. This number has held constant since July 2021, marking a significant increase from the 11,700 staff stationed in 2013. The European Investment Bank (EIB) has been instrumental in maintaining this stability, doubling its workforce since 2013, and earning the title of the largest EU employer in Luxembourg.

Staff Adjustments in EU Institutions

While the EIB has been expanding, other EU institutions such as the European Commission and Parliament have seen a decrease in their staff numbers. The European Commission has experienced a reduction of approximately 6%, while the Parliament has seen an 8% decline.

ArcelorMittal Advances Hyperloop Tests

In other developments, Luxembourg-based steel titan, ArcelorMittal, is pushing the boundaries of technological innovation. In collaboration with a Spanish company and the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the company is working on engineering and testing a hyperloop system. This ambitious project aims to enable pods to levitate and travel at incredible speeds of up to 200km per hour.

Luxembourg Banks Under Cybersecurity Scrutiny

Amid the increasing frequency and complexity of cyberattacks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, three Luxembourg banks are bracing for tests conducted by the European Central Bank (ECB). The ECB aims to assess these institutions’ resilience and recovery capabilities in the event of a cyberattack.

Construction Sector Faces Decline

In a less fortunate turn of events, Luxembourg’s construction sector is experiencing a downturn, with a 42% drop in approved building permits. This development places Luxembourg among the three worst EU countries in this regard.

Call For More Administrative Staff in State Council

Finally, the president of Luxembourg’s State Council, Christophe Schiltz, has called for additional administrative staff. This request comes in response to the increasing volume and complexity of laws needing constitutional review. The State Council, responsible for ensuring draft laws align with the constitution, currently houses 21 councillors. Schiltz has ruled out the need for more councillors, instead focusing on administrative reinforcement to address the backlog of opinions.

Business Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

