Luxeed S7 Electric Sedan by Huawei and Chery Auto Begins Mass Delivery Despite Production Delays

The Luxeed S7 electric sedan, a joint venture between Chinese tech giant Huawei and Chery Auto, has commenced mass delivery after overcoming production delays attributed to semiconductor shortages and other production issues.

Richard Yu, managing director and chairman of Huawei's smart car solutions, announced the milestone on the Weibo social media platform.

Resolution of Production Issues

Despite earlier setbacks, a significant number of Luxeed S7 vehicles have been successfully manufactured and are now en route for delivery to customers. The delays, attributed to semiconductor shortages and production challenges, were anticipated to be resolved by April, according to reports from local media outlets.

Challenges and Resolutions in Production

Chery Auto had previously raised concerns with Huawei regarding production delays caused by issues with a computing unit supplied by the tech company. These challenges impacted delivery timelines for the Luxeed S7 sedan, the flagship model for Chery's Luxeed EV brand. However, with concerted efforts and solutions in place, the production and delivery process has now been expedited.

Market Impact and Future Prospects

The Luxeed S7 sedan, priced competitively from 249,800 yuan ($34,600), has garnered significant interest, with approximately 20,000 orders recorded as of November 28th. The successful launch of the electric sedan underscores the growing demand for innovative EV solutions in the market.

Additionally, Huawei's strategic move to spin off its smart car unit into a separate entity indicates its commitment to the burgeoning automotive sector. With expectations of profitability by April, Huawei's smart car division marks a significant milestone in its recovery from past challenges and sanctions.