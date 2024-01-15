Lunar New Year Sparks Demand for Dragon Year Wines; French Cognac Faces Downward Trend

As the Lunar New Year draws near, the fine wine marketplace Liv-ex has noted an upswing in demand for wines from previous Dragon years in Asia’s secondary market. This trend is influenced by the Chinese zodiac. The forthcoming Year of the Wood Dragon, commencing on 10th February 2024, has kindled interest in vintages from prior Dragon years, notably 2012, 2000, 1988, and 1976. Asian buyers have markedly amplified their acquisitions of these vintages on Liv-ex in the past few months.

Dragon Year Wines Gain Momentum

Noteworthy bottles from 2012 that are enjoying popularity include Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, Chateau Latour, Chateau Pavie, and Chateau Rayas. Consumer habits in Asia have diversified beyond Bordeaux, with the Rhone and Burgundy regions experiencing increased demand. Hong Kong, however, remains a bastion for Bordeaux, which continues to be the top choice.

Regional Preferences and Shifts

Burgundy has surpassed Bordeaux in trade value in most other Asian markets, while Champagne has found particular favor in Japan. Globally, Bordeaux still reigns supreme, making up half of the total trade by value. Meanwhile, Tuscany has also seen a rise in its share of the trade.

Symbolic Significance in Wine Selection

Chateau Beychevelle, with its dragon-related emblem and name associated with dragon years, is especially noteworthy due to its historical significance and emblem featuring a ship with a griffon’s head, which draws a connection to dragons. In contrast, the French cognac market in China has taken a hit due to a recent anti-dumping investigation by China’s Ministry of Commerce into brandy imports from the European Union. This has led to a decrease in the consumption of French cognac in China, with officials and state firm executives now favoring domestic baijiu liquor. As a result, French cognac makers have been offering discounts of between 30 and 50 percent on several products on Chinese online shopping platforms.

The Lunar New Year, a peak season for gifting in China, has also seen reduced prices for cognac products. It is expected that Chinese consumers will continue to favor domestic brands, and that premium baijiu and high-end Burgundy and Bordeaux wines may replace some of the cognac sales in China.