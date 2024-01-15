en English
Asia

Lunar New Year Sparks Demand for Dragon Year Wines; French Cognac Faces Downward Trend

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:15 am EST
Lunar New Year Sparks Demand for Dragon Year Wines; French Cognac Faces Downward Trend

As the Lunar New Year draws near, the fine wine marketplace Liv-ex has noted an upswing in demand for wines from previous Dragon years in Asia’s secondary market. This trend is influenced by the Chinese zodiac. The forthcoming Year of the Wood Dragon, commencing on 10th February 2024, has kindled interest in vintages from prior Dragon years, notably 2012, 2000, 1988, and 1976. Asian buyers have markedly amplified their acquisitions of these vintages on Liv-ex in the past few months.

Dragon Year Wines Gain Momentum

Noteworthy bottles from 2012 that are enjoying popularity include Chateau Lafite Rothschild, Domaine de la Romanee-Conti, Chateau Latour, Chateau Pavie, and Chateau Rayas. Consumer habits in Asia have diversified beyond Bordeaux, with the Rhone and Burgundy regions experiencing increased demand. Hong Kong, however, remains a bastion for Bordeaux, which continues to be the top choice.

Regional Preferences and Shifts

Burgundy has surpassed Bordeaux in trade value in most other Asian markets, while Champagne has found particular favor in Japan. Globally, Bordeaux still reigns supreme, making up half of the total trade by value. Meanwhile, Tuscany has also seen a rise in its share of the trade.

Symbolic Significance in Wine Selection

Chateau Beychevelle, with its dragon-related emblem and name associated with dragon years, is especially noteworthy due to its historical significance and emblem featuring a ship with a griffon’s head, which draws a connection to dragons. In contrast, the French cognac market in China has taken a hit due to a recent anti-dumping investigation by China’s Ministry of Commerce into brandy imports from the European Union. This has led to a decrease in the consumption of French cognac in China, with officials and state firm executives now favoring domestic baijiu liquor. As a result, French cognac makers have been offering discounts of between 30 and 50 percent on several products on Chinese online shopping platforms.

The Lunar New Year, a peak season for gifting in China, has also seen reduced prices for cognac products. It is expected that Chinese consumers will continue to favor domestic brands, and that premium baijiu and high-end Burgundy and Bordeaux wines may replace some of the cognac sales in China.

Asia Business
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

