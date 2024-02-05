Lumos Pharma to Present at the Oppenheimer Healthcare Conference

Lumos Pharma, Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company, is poised to take part in the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, virtually scheduled for February 13-14, 2024. The company's management is set to present and engage in virtual one-on-one meetings with interested investors on February 14. Lumos Pharma's presentation will be available for viewing on the company's website in the Investors & Media section, while a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

Connecting Investors and Lumos Pharma

Investors seeking to arrange meetings with Lumos Pharma's management can reach out to either their Oppenheimer sales representative or directly contact Lumos Pharma Investor Relations. The conference serves as a valuable platform for Lumos Pharma to connect with the investment community and share its vision and progress.

Lumos Pharma's Focus on Rare Diseases

Specializing in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare diseases, Lumos Pharma's primary focus lies on an oral therapeutic candidate, LUM-201. This drug is aimed at treating moderate Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (PGHD), a condition that affects both children and teens, leading to short stature and delayed growth. Lumos Pharma's dedication to addressing such health concerns is a testament to its commitment to improving lives and making a difference in the healthcare industry.

Shifting the Growth Hormone Market

LUM-201 has the potential to revolutionize the global growth hormone (GH) market, currently valued at approximately $3.4 billion. Its introduction seeks to shift the market from injectable to oral therapies, making treatment more accessible and less invasive for patients. The drug is presently undergoing multiple Phase 2 clinical trials for PGHD and has received Orphan Drug Designation in the US and EU, signifying its potential to address a significant unmet medical need.