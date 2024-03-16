Lukoil Vice President Vitaly Robertus Found Dead in Moscow, Marking Fourth Executive Loss Since Ukraine War

Lukoil Vice President Vitaly Robertus was discovered deceased in his Moscow office on Tuesday, with local reports suggesting a suicide, marking a concerning trend within one of Russia's leading oil producers. This tragic event follows at least three other high-ranking executive deaths at the company since the onset of Russia's war in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding these incidents.

Advertisment

Tragedy Strikes Lukoil

Vitaly Robertus, who had dedicated approximately 30 years to Lukoil, was found "hanged" in his office, with initial reports indicating asphyxia as the cause of death. Lukoil had earlier released a statement on its website, announcing his sudden demise at the age of 54, although the specific cause of death remained undisclosed. This incident has once again shone a spotlight on the series of deaths among top Lukoil executives, including the mysterious demise of Alexander Subbotin in May 2022, Ravil Maganov in September 2022, and Vladimir Nekrasov in October 2023.

Concerns Over Executive Well-being

According to sources, Robertus had been experiencing headaches prior to his death, but no chronic ailments or family issues were reported. Acquaintances described him as being in good health and sound mind shortly before the tragic event. Lukoil, which publicly criticized Russia's invasion of Ukraine in March 2022, has been under intense scrutiny, with speculation about the pressures facing its top executives and the potential impacts of the company's stance on the conflict.

The death of Robertus adds to a growing list of Lukoil executives who have passed away under unusual circumstances, including alleged toad venom poisoning and falls from heights. These incidents have sparked debates regarding the internal dynamics within Lukoil and the broader implications for Russian oligarchs and business leaders, particularly those with apparent connections to political tensions and conflicts.