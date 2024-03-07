Lufthansa Group Eyes Corporate Travel Boost with Asian Expansion Amid 2023 Profit Surge

Lufthansa Group's corporate travel recovery lags behind its booming leisure segment, with business passenger numbers still about 30% lower compared to 2019 levels, according to CFO Remco Steenbergen. Despite this, the group is optimistic about a "nice jump to corporate" due to its expanding network in Asia, a region with historically high corporate shares, as stated by CEO Carsten Spohr during a recent earnings call. With an anticipated corporate segment recovery to 80% of 2019 levels by 2024, the group is adapting to the post-pandemic shift in work and meeting cultures.

Financial Performance and Strategic Moves

Lufthansa Group's financial results for 2023 showcase a significant recovery, with a reported revenue of nearly €8.8 billion in the fourth quarter, marking a 5% increase year over year. The total revenue for 2023 surpassed €35.4 billion, a 15% increase from 2022, making it the company's third-best full-year result in its history. This financial upturn is attributed to high demand for services to and from North America and the operating profit reported by all passenger airlines within the group, including Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, and Eurowings. Despite a net profit decrease in the fourth quarter, the full-year profit doubled compared to 2022, totaling nearly €1.7 billion.

Expanding Green Initiatives

Amid financial growth, Lufthansa Group is also focusing on sustainable aviation practices. In the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expanded its "green fares" to international routes, allowing more companies to offset flight-related CO2 emissions. Over 1,500 companies globally invested in sustainable aviation fuel with the Lufthansa Group in 2023, reflecting a growing corporate commitment to environmental responsibility. This initiative aligns with the group's strategy to enhance its appeal among corporate clients who prioritize sustainability.

Challenges and Outlook for 2024

Despite its positive financial trajectory, Lufthansa Group faces challenges, including the impact of recent strikes and staffing issues, which have cast a shadow over its operations. The group's 2024 outlook remains cautious due to costly labour disputes and other industry-wide challenges such as high jet fuel prices and geopolitical tensions. Nonetheless, Lufthansa aims to maintain a sustainable adjusted EBIT margin of at least 8%, with operating results expected to remain stable. The group's strategic focus on expanding its Asian network and enhancing sustainability practices positions it well for continued recovery and growth in the corporate travel segment.