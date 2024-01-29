Lucky Saint Reruns Dry January Campaign: A Study in Brand Recognition

Alcohol-free beer purveyor, Lucky Saint, has rekindled its Dry January campaign from yesteryear, a decision that has stirred positive responses across the industry on LinkedIn. Despite initial scepticism surrounding its perception as 'old news', the brand's marketing and e-commerce director, Kerttu Inkeroinen, accentuated the pivotal role of brand awareness for the nascent company.

Consistency: The Key to Brand Recognition

Inkeroinen is a firm believer in the potency of consistency to construct brand recognition. She draws parallels with Coca-Cola's perennial Christmas commercials and Compare the Market's enduring meerkat initiatives. But before giving a green signal to rerun the campaign, she assessed five critical questions.

Refreshing the Narrative: Expert Advice

Chris Jefford, CEO and co-founder of Truant, a veteran when it comes to rerunning campaigns such as the one for Pepsi Max, underlined the necessity of maintaining the campaign's relevance. He also advised on the need to refresh the narrative to keep the audience engaged. At the same time, Darren Khan from MSQ Source spotlighted the financial efficiencies and sustainable benefits of recycling campaigns.

Marketer's Guide to Campaign Resurgence

He counselled marketers to structure their assets more effectively and exploit technology to suitably adapt campaigns for future utilization. As Lucky Saint gears up to repeat its Dry January campaign, it paves the way for others to consider the benefits of campaign reruns, balancing novelty with familiarity and cost-efficient marketing strategies.