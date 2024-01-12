Lucid Group Announces Major Recall of Luxury Electric Sedans Due to Potentially Defective Coolant Heaters

Lucid Group is conducting an extensive recall of over 2,000 units of its Lucid Air luxury electric sedans from the 2022 and 2023 model years. This proactive measure has been taken due to potential issues with the high voltage coolant heaters (HVCH). These integral components, supplied by the German company Webasto AG, are responsible for providing warm air for cabin heating and windshield defrosting. A malfunction in the HVCH could lead to a lack of defrosting capability, thus creating a safety hazard by potentially obstructing the driver’s vision.

Software Update as a Preventative Measure

To ensure the safety of its customers, Lucid is planning to implement a software update that enables drivers to be alerted if the HVCH fails. This digital solution is expected to help drivers identify potential risks in a timely manner, thus reducing the chances of mishaps due to impaired vision.

Lucid Service Centers Set to Replace Defective Parts

Alongside the software update, Lucid service centers are gearing up to replace any defective HVCH parts. This move indicates the company’s commitment to addressing the issue head-on and underscores its dedication to customer safety and satisfaction.

Impact on Lucid’s Performance and Stock Market Presence

Despite this recall, Lucid reported vehicle deliveries of 6,001 units in 2023 and 4,369 units in 2022. However, the company’s shares saw a decline, closing at their lowest following decreased production and deliveries in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year. This downturn in the stock market paints a picture of the challenges faced by this luxury electric vehicle manufacturer amidst its pursuit of excellence and uncompromising safety standards.