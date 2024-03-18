LTIMindtree Welcomes Chetana Patnaik as New CHRO Amidst Executive Reshuffle

LTIMindtree, a leading IT services company, announced a significant leadership change as Chetana Patnaik takes over as the Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) starting April 1, 2024. This move comes after the current CHRO, Manoj Shikarkhane, transitions to a new strategic role within the organization, marking a period of executive reshuffle that includes the recent resignation of the CFO and the anticipated retirement of the CEO in 2025.

Strategic Leadership Transition

Chetana Patnaik, previously Head - Human Resources & CSR for the Transportation Infrastructure business at L&T, brings to LTIMindtree a wealth of experience spanning over 27 years in various human resource functions. Her appointment comes at a pivotal time as the company navigates through a leadership churn, following the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Vinit Teredesai and the appointment of Vipul Chandra in his stead. Patnaik's prior involvement in the HR integration of LTI and Mindtree after L&T's acquisition of Mindtree Limited plays a crucial role in her selection as the new CHRO.

Building a Future-Ready Workforce

In her new role, Patnaik is entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the entire HR function for a workforce of over 6000 employees. Her focus will be on creating a future-ready talent pipeline, strengthening the organizational base through focused learning and development interventions, and fostering a culture of inclusion and learning. Her experience as the HR representative during the acquisition of Mindtree by L&T and her active role in the HR integration of LTI and Mindtree positions her as a key asset in driving LTIMindtree's strategic HR initiatives.

Anticipating Future Leadership Changes

With the company's CEO, Debashis Chatterjee, set to retire in 2025, and the recent leadership transitions, LTIMindtree is at a critical juncture. The appointment of Patnaik as CHRO is part of the company's broader strategic planning to ensure a smooth leadership transition and maintain its growth trajectory. The potential candidates for the CEO position, including Chief Operating Officer Nachiket Deshpande and President Sudhir Chaturvedi, highlight the company's focus on internal talent development and succession planning.

As LTIMindtree embarks on this new chapter, the appointment of Chetana Patnaik as CHRO signifies a commitment to nurturing its human capital and strengthening its leadership team. Her extensive experience and strategic approach to HR management are expected to play a crucial role in guiding the company through its current period of transition and towards sustained growth and innovation.