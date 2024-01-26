Lovehoney Contends with Noise Complaints: Seeks Retrospective Planning Permission

Lovehoney, a Bath-based sex toy company, is contending with noise complaints from neighbors due to the sound produced by four heat pumps at its warehouse. Operational since 4 am daily, the pumps are reported to exceed background noise levels by 16 decibels. In response to the issue, the company is now petitioning for retrospective planning permission for these units.

Noise Impact Assessment

Acoustic consultant Chris Parker-Jones conducted a noise impact assessment (NIA) and proposed that the pumps be cloaked in acoustic housings to lessen the noise. This recommendation, if implemented, promises to address the concerns of the neighboring residents troubled by the sound from the Lovehoney warehouse.

Lovehoney’s Stance

Established in 2002, Lovehoney moved into its present warehouse a year later. The company's representative, Gary Box, clarified that the heat pumps were part of a strategic move to cut down energy consumption and reduce the carbon footprint. The initiative involved replacing a temporary gas boiler and electric chiller with a solution that is more sustainable.

The Council’s Role

The company has been asked to submit revised plans and a datasheet from the enclosure manufacturer to attest the noise reduction capacity. The Bath and North East Somerset Council will determine the application's fate at a later date, shedding light on whether Lovehoney's noise containment efforts will indeed come to fruition.