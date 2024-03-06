Loungers Confirms New Totnes Site, Promises Jobs and Community Focus

National cafe-bar operator Loungers has revealed plans to open a new restaurant in Totnes, taking over the former Eversfields Organic farm shop and café location. This move comes after the previous establishment closed last September, citing difficult high street conditions and rising costs. Loungers, known for its vibrant community engagement and job creation, aims to breathe new life into the local area with this development.

Revitalizing Totnes High Street

Loungers, a South West based business familiar with Totnes, is set to introduce a new dining experience to the town. The company's spokesperson highlighted the importance of community focus for the new Lounge, aiming to create a hub that supports local groups, businesses, and charities. With an investment that typically nears £1m for each new site, Loungers not only promises to rejuvenate the high street but also to offer between 30 to 40 new employment opportunities to the locals.

Local Connection and Design

The yet-to-be-named Lounge promises to carry a local connection, reflecting the company's intent to celebrate and integrate into the area's unique culture. Interior designs will pay homage to Totnes, ensuring that the establishment resonates with residents and visitors alike. Loungers' commitment to local engagement extends beyond aesthetics, with plans to partner with local charities and foster a venue that serves as a community gathering place.

Licensing and Expansion

A premises license application displayed in Totnes indicates Loungers' intention to sell alcohol and provide late-night refreshments, signaling a comprehensive dining experience. This development is part of Loungers' accelerated expansion, which saw the company open its 250th site in January. Each new Lounge not only revitalizes local high streets but also brings significant employment, underlining Loungers' substantial impact on local economies and communities across the UK.

The addition of a Loungers restaurant in Totnes represents not just an expansion for the company but a potential catalyst for local economic and social revitalization. As the community eagerly awaits further details, including the establishment's name and opening date, the broader implications of this development promise enhanced local engagement, employment opportunities, and a new vibrant space for residents and visitors to enjoy.