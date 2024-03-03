Louisville Area Venues Ranked by Exhibit Space, Shifting Focus from Seating Capacity

Recent research and reports from Louisville Business First have led to a revised ranking of event facilities in the Louisville region. Unlike previous years where rankings were determined by theater-style seating capacity, this year's list prioritizes total square footage of indoor exhibit space. This change highlights a shift in the industry's focus, accommodating larger exhibitions and trade shows.

Ranking Criteria Evolution

The decision to re-rank facilities based on exhibit space rather than seating capacity marks a significant change in how event venues are evaluated. This approach better reflects the needs of modern events, which often require extensive floor space for exhibitions, interactive displays, and trade booths. Facilities across Jefferson, Bullitt, Oldham, and Shelby counties in Kentucky, along with Clark, Floyd, and Harrison counties in Indiana, were considered. The information was meticulously gathered from facility representatives, their websites, and thorough research conducted by Louisville Business First.

Impact on Local Venues

This new ranking method has reshuffled the positions of many venues, highlighting those with expansive indoor exhibit areas. This shift is expected to attract a different segment of event organizers, particularly those planning large-scale trade shows, exhibitions, and industry conferences. Venues that have invested in expanding their exhibit space are likely to benefit from increased visibility and potentially more bookings.

Looking Forward

The adoption of total square footage of indoor exhibit space as the primary ranking criterion is a forward-thinking move that aligns with evolving event industry trends. As the demand for versatile event spaces continues to grow, venues in the Louisville area and beyond may consider further expansions or renovations. This change not only benefits the venues in terms of attracting larger events but also bolsters the local economy by drawing in more visitors and participants from various industries.