Louis Vuitton Executive Alleges Retaliatory Dismissal Following Harassment Complaints
In an unfolding saga that draws attention to the underlying issues of sexual harassment within corporate structures, Andowah Newton, a seasoned attorney working for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, has filed a federal lawsuit. Newton alleges that her dismissal from the company was not part of an innocuous restructuring, as claimed by Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH, but a calculated move to retaliate against her complaints of sexual harassment.
From the Halls of Congress to the Courtroom
Newton’s journey from being a corporate lawyer to a vocal advocate against workplace harassment has been marked by a series of events. In November 2021, she testified before Congress about her experiences, highlighting the systemic issues that allow such behavior to persist. A few months later, in March 2022, she was seen alongside President Biden at a White House bill signing. The bill, ‘Ending Forced Arbitration for Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act’, was a piece of legislation that Newton had championed.
Allegations and Arbitration
Prior to her dismissal, Newton had filed a lawsuit in 2019 against a co-worker for inappropriate behavior, including leering and unwanted physical contact – allegations that Louis Vuitton allegedly dismissed as an unavoidable cultural byproduct of being an attractive woman at a French company. Instead of addressing her concerns, the case was referred to arbitration, a decision-making process criticized for favoring companies over individual complainants.
Newton continues her fight against what she perceives as injustice, seeking unspecified damages for her experiences. She has expressed a preference for her case to be heard in open court, rather than private arbitration, where she believes companies hold an unfair advantage.
