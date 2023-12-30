en English
Business

Louis Vuitton Executive Alleges Retaliatory Dismissal Following Harassment Complaints

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: December 30, 2023 at 1:06 pm EST | Updated: Dec 30, 2023 at 6:36 pm EST
Louis Vuitton Executive Alleges Retaliatory Dismissal Following Harassment Complaints

In an unfolding saga that draws attention to the underlying issues of sexual harassment within corporate structures, Andowah Newton, a seasoned attorney working for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton, has filed a federal lawsuit. Newton alleges that her dismissal from the company was not part of an innocuous restructuring, as claimed by Louis Vuitton’s parent company LVMH, but a calculated move to retaliate against her complaints of sexual harassment.

From the Halls of Congress to the Courtroom

Newton’s journey from being a corporate lawyer to a vocal advocate against workplace harassment has been marked by a series of events. In November 2021, she testified before Congress about her experiences, highlighting the systemic issues that allow such behavior to persist. A few months later, in March 2022, she was seen alongside President Biden at a White House bill signing. The bill, ‘Ending Forced Arbitration for Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act’, was a piece of legislation that Newton had championed.

Allegations and Arbitration

Prior to her dismissal, Newton had filed a lawsuit in 2019 against a co-worker for inappropriate behavior, including leering and unwanted physical contact – allegations that Louis Vuitton allegedly dismissed as an unavoidable cultural byproduct of being an attractive woman at a French company. Instead of addressing her concerns, the case was referred to arbitration, a decision-making process criticized for favoring companies over individual complainants.

Newton continues her fight against what she perceives as injustice, seeking unspecified damages for her experiences. She has expressed a preference for her case to be heard in open court, rather than private arbitration, where she believes companies hold an unfair advantage.

author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

