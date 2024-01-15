en English
Botswana

Lotus Resources to Participate in 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
ASX-listed company, Lotus Resources Ltd, is gearing up to participate in the forthcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town. The two-day event, slated for February 5-6, will host over 125 mining companies and over 550 investors, offering an unparalleled platform for private meetings between mining management teams and investors of various backgrounds, including institutional funds, private equity groups, and family offices. The conference is as much a networking event as it is a treasure trove of expert commentary and market intelligence on the mining industry.

Lotus Resources’ Portfolio Expansion

Lotus Resources is noted for its 85% interest in the Kayelekera Uranium Mine in Malawi. The mine, which has produced 11Mlb U3O8e in the past, is currently on standby pending a decision on restart. A definitive feasibility study conducted in 2022 suggests that the mine could be operational within 15 months of a Final Investment Decision and could have a mine life of 10 years, all at competitive costs.

This is not the only feather in Lotus’ cap, though. The company has fully acquired the Letlhakane Uranium Project in Botswana, a greenfield project located near existing infrastructure. This acquisition came after a merger with A-Cap Energy, effectively expanding Lotus’s business. The merger combines resources from both projects to a total of 241Mlbs U3O8e, positioning Lotus for long-term uranium production.

121 Mining Investment Conference: A Global Platform

The 121 Mining Investment Conference is part of a global event series, providing a platform for mining companies to engage with sophisticated investors through pre-arranged 1-2-1 meetings. The conference provides a unique opportunity for mining companies like Lotus Resources to showcase their assets, gain market intelligence, and forge potential partnerships.

Botswana Business
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

