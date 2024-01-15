Lotus Resources to Participate in 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town

ASX-listed company, Lotus Resources Ltd, is gearing up to participate in the forthcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town. The two-day event, slated for February 5-6, will host over 125 mining companies and over 550 investors, offering an unparalleled platform for private meetings between mining management teams and investors of various backgrounds, including institutional funds, private equity groups, and family offices. The conference is as much a networking event as it is a treasure trove of expert commentary and market intelligence on the mining industry.

Lotus Resources’ Portfolio Expansion

Lotus Resources is noted for its 85% interest in the Kayelekera Uranium Mine in Malawi. The mine, which has produced 11Mlb U3O8e in the past, is currently on standby pending a decision on restart. A definitive feasibility study conducted in 2022 suggests that the mine could be operational within 15 months of a Final Investment Decision and could have a mine life of 10 years, all at competitive costs.

This is not the only feather in Lotus’ cap, though. The company has fully acquired the Letlhakane Uranium Project in Botswana, a greenfield project located near existing infrastructure. This acquisition came after a merger with A-Cap Energy, effectively expanding Lotus’s business. The merger combines resources from both projects to a total of 241Mlbs U3O8e, positioning Lotus for long-term uranium production.

121 Mining Investment Conference: A Global Platform

The 121 Mining Investment Conference is part of a global event series, providing a platform for mining companies to engage with sophisticated investors through pre-arranged 1-2-1 meetings. The conference provides a unique opportunity for mining companies like Lotus Resources to showcase their assets, gain market intelligence, and forge potential partnerships.