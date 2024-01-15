en English
Business

Lotus Resources to Participate in 121 Mining Investment Conference; Gears Up for Long-term Uranium Production

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:44 am EST
In a significant development, Lotus Resources Ltd, an ASX-listed company, has declared its participation in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in Cape Town, set to occur on February 5-6, 2024. This esteemed conference is a platform designed to bridge the gap between mining companies and sophisticated investors through meticulously pre-arranged 1-2-1 meetings.

A Platform for Engagement

The conference is expected to host over 125 mining companies and more than 550 investors, thereby fostering a rich environment for networking and partnerships. Lotus Resources, known for its 85% stake in the Kayelekera Uranium Mine in Malawi, is set to be one of the standout participants.

Kayelekera Uranium Mine and Its Potential

The Kayelekera Uranium Mine, currently under care and maintenance, holds the potential to restart production within 15 months following a Final Investment Decision. This potential for swift production reinstatement positions Lotus Resources as a significant player in the uranium production sector.

Merger with A-Cap Energy

In another strategic move, Lotus Resources recently completed a merger with A-Cap Energy, acquiring the Letlhakane Uranium Project in Botswana. This project is a noteworthy asset, boasting 190Mlb U3O8e and is conveniently situated near existing infrastructure. This merger has greatly enhanced Lotus’s asset portfolio, amalgamating resources totaling 241Mlbs U3O8e.

This expansion through the merger positions Lotus Resources for long-term uranium production over multiple decades, potentially transforming the landscape of the uranium mining industry.

Business Malawi
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

