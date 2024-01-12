L’Oréal Boosts Sustainability Efforts with Gjosa Acquisition

L’Oréal, the world’s largest cosmetics company, has made headlines with the acquisition of Gjosa, a Swiss startup pioneering in water-saving technology. A strategic move that bolsters L’Oréal’s commitment to sustainability, water conservation, and innovative beauty technology.

Integrating Sustainability into Beauty

The acquisition of Gjosa is a significant stride towards integrating water-conserving technology into L’Oréal’s products and services. The beauty giant and the Swiss startup have a history of successful collaborations, dating back to 2015. One of their noteworthy joint ventures is the L’Oréal Professionnel Water Saver, a high-tech shower head designed for professional hair salons. This product significantly decreases water consumption during shampoo rinses, a remarkable feat in water conservation.

Scaling Up Sustainable Beauty Solutions

L’Oréal’s acquisition of Gjosa is in line with its ambitious sustainability goals. The company is keen on scaling up sustainable beauty solutions that are not only high-performing but also less resource-intensive. The water micronisation technology patented by Gjosa, which is now under L’Oréal’s wing, will see broader implementation. Beyond professional hair salons, L’Oréal sees the potential of this technology in various beauty applications, thereby saving substantial amounts of water.

A Step Further with Sustainable Beauty Tech

L’Oréal’s commitment to sustainable beauty technology is evident in its latest unveiling at CES 2024 – an eco-friendly hairdryer. This product underlines the company’s drive to expand its portfolio of sustainable beauty technologies. With Gjosa as part of L’Oréal, the pace of research, innovation, and delivery of sustainable beauty technology solutions is expected to accelerate. The beauty industry, both professional and consumer markets, can look forward to more eco-friendly products and services.

L’Oréal’s CEO, Nicolas Hieronimus, has underscored the importance of the Gjosa acquisition in the company’s sustainability journey. L’Oréal had previously invested in Gjosa through its corporate venture capital fund, BOLD, indicating a long-term interest in water-saving solutions in the beauty industry.