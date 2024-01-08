en English
Business

Lord Ahmad’s Visit to India: Bolstering UK-India Trade and Sustainability Initiatives

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:53 am EST
Lord Ahmad’s Visit to India: Bolstering UK-India Trade and Sustainability Initiatives

Lord Ahmad, Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia, UN, and the Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Preventing Sexual Violence, is embarking on a pivotal visit to two of India’s economic powerhouses, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat. The visit aims to fortify the UK-India trade partnership and foster collaboration in clean energy growth. This initiative is a significant stride in the UK’s ongoing commitment to bolster its relationship with India, aligning with the country’s long-term foreign policy goals in the Indo-Pacific region.

Emphasizing Trade Partnership and Innovation

In Gujarat, Lord Ahmad is set to attend Vibrant Gujarat, an innovation summit, thereby celebrating and strengthening the ties between the UK and India across diverse sectors. One of the key highlights of the visit will be the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the UK’s Abertay University and India’s École Intuit Lab. This strategic alliance aims to share expertise and foster innovation in teaching, research, and development fields.

Pioneering Sustainability Initiatives

While in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Lord Ahmad will launch two UK-funded sustainability projects. The first initiative is a heat mitigation project, a proactive step aiming to reduce heat-related fatalities and environmental damage. The second project focuses on electronic and battery waste management, aiming to curb battery waste, thereby contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

A Strategic Move for Long-Term Foreign Policy

Lord Ahmad’s visit and the ensuing collaborations underscore the UK’s long-term foreign policy to cement its engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. Leveraging the strong historical ties between the UK and India, these initiatives aim to create a symbiotic relationship that benefits both nations economically and environmentally. Strengthening the UK-India relationship is a crucial aspect of the UK’s Integrated Review Refresh policy and this visit marks a significant step towards realizing this goal.

Business International Relations
Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

