Long's Bakery Marks 69th Anniversary with Sweet Deal on Iconic Donuts

Baking up a storm since 1955, Long's Bakery in Indianapolis is all set to celebrate its remarkable 69-year journey with a sweet treat for its patrons. The historic bakery is marking its anniversary by offering its signature glazed donuts for a mere 69¢, down from the regular price of 92¢. This special sale is slated to happen at both their locations in Indianapolis at 1453 North Tremont Street and in Southport at 2301 East Southport Road.

An Heirloom of Quality

The aroma of freshly baked goods has been wafting through the doors of Long's Bakery ever since it was founded by Carl and Mildred Long. Currently, the bakery is in the capable hands of the fourth generation of the Long family, each of whom has carried on the tradition of being active bakers. This is a business where the yeast donuts, famous among the locals, require three hours of dedicated crafting from scratch. The team of over 90 employees at Long's Bakery contributes to the creation of various baked goods, maintaining the commitment to quality that has been a cornerstone of the establishment since its inception.

Cultural Impact and Community Connection

Long's Bakery has become a cultural institution in Indianapolis, so much so that artist Tevin Studdard created a song about it. This musical tribute to the bakery has garnered over 900,000 streams across social media platforms, evidence of the deep connection the bakery has with the community. It's not just about the donuts or the bread; it's about the family-type environment that the bakery fosters among its workforce and customers. The bakery's impact goes beyond the counter, engraining itself into the fabric of the local culture.

Anniversary Sale: A Sweet Deal

On the day of the anniversary, the bakery's iconic glazed donuts will be available for just 69¢, a nod to its 69 years of successful operation. However, there's a catch. The bakery, which operates on a cash-only basis, has set a limit of 10 dozen donuts per customer for the special sale. This event is a testament to the bakery's commitment to its patrons, offering them a chance to indulge in the delicious offerings for a fraction of the regular price.