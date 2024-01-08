en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Long Beach Business Journal Secures $25,000 Grant for Digital Transition

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 8, 2024 at 6:31 pm EST
Long Beach Business Journal Secures $25,000 Grant for Digital Transition

The Long Beach Business Journal, an esteemed local publication, has successfully secured a $25,000 grant from the renowned Lenfest Institute. This grant is part of the ‘Beyond Print’ initiative, a forward-thinking program designed to help publications transition from traditional print-centric operations to embracing a digital and community-focused model. In an era where the digital landscape is continually evolving and expanding, this move represents a significant stride towards the future of journalism.

Investing in Education

With the new grant, the Long Beach Business Journal, in partnership with its sister publication the Long Beach Post, is set to create a series of instructional workshops. These informative sessions are designed to educate small businesses, nonprofits, and individual proprietors on the nuances of media marketing strategies. Covering a broad range of topics, including storytelling, press release writing, media engagement, effective use of social media, brand development, and multimedia content creation, the workshops aim to empower local businesses and organizations with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

Embracing a Community-Oriented Approach

The Long Beach Business Journal and the Long Beach Post have recently undergone a significant transformation, transitioning into nonprofit newsrooms. This change is an essential part of the Long Beach Journalism Initiative, an ambitious project that underscores the importance of community-oriented journalism. By becoming nonprofits, both publications have signaled their commitment to serving the community and have paved the way for future programs that focus on community engagement and enrichment. The upcoming workshops, scheduled to take place monthly from April through June, are a testament to this commitment.

Call to Action

While the grant has provided a strong foundation for the upcoming workshops, the Long Beach Business Journal and the Long Beach Post have issued a call for sponsors, donations, and volunteers to support the event. This is an invitation for local businesses and individuals to join in their mission to promote digital literacy and community-oriented journalism. More information on registration for the workshops will be released soon, marking an exciting new chapter for the publications and the local community they serve.

0
Business
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
38 seconds ago
Alset and HWH International Complete Business Combination, New Ticker 'HWH' to List on Nasdaq
Alset Capital Acquisition Corp., trading under the tickers ‘ACAX’ for common stock and ‘ACAXR’ for rights on Nasdaq, has announced the successful completion of its business combination with HWH International Inc., a lifestyle company focusing on health, wealth, and happiness. This merger brings together Alset’s special purpose acquisition capabilities and HWH’s diversified offerings under the
Alset and HWH International Complete Business Combination, New Ticker 'HWH' to List on Nasdaq
Tech Startups Navigate Financial Maneuvers Amid IPO Preparations and Cost-Cutting
10 mins ago
Tech Startups Navigate Financial Maneuvers Amid IPO Preparations and Cost-Cutting
Unity Software Announces Major Workforce Reduction Amid Restructuring
10 mins ago
Unity Software Announces Major Workforce Reduction Amid Restructuring
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
8 mins ago
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
9 mins ago
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
9 mins ago
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Latest Headlines
World News
NYC Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Manhattan Bridge
8 mins
NYC Driver Confronts Anti-Israel Protesters Blocking Manhattan Bridge
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
8 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
9 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
9 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
15 mins
Iran's Aggression and Nuclear Advancements: A Shift in Global Power Dynamics
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
17 mins
Expert Cleaning Tips for a Healthier Bedroom and Better Sleep
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
17 mins
Hardmission Music Festival Incident: A Wake-Up Call for Safety Measures
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
18 mins
Medical Negligence Claims a Tender Life: Inquest Reveals Baby's Death Following Misdiagnosis and Early Hospital Discharge
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
18 mins
Sadiq Khan's Funding Decision: A Panacea or Fuel for More Tube Strikes?
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
8 mins
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
9 mins
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
9 mins
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
27 mins
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
43 mins
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
5 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
6 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
9 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
11 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app