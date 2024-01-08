Long Beach Business Journal Secures $25,000 Grant for Digital Transition

The Long Beach Business Journal, an esteemed local publication, has successfully secured a $25,000 grant from the renowned Lenfest Institute. This grant is part of the ‘Beyond Print’ initiative, a forward-thinking program designed to help publications transition from traditional print-centric operations to embracing a digital and community-focused model. In an era where the digital landscape is continually evolving and expanding, this move represents a significant stride towards the future of journalism.

Investing in Education

With the new grant, the Long Beach Business Journal, in partnership with its sister publication the Long Beach Post, is set to create a series of instructional workshops. These informative sessions are designed to educate small businesses, nonprofits, and individual proprietors on the nuances of media marketing strategies. Covering a broad range of topics, including storytelling, press release writing, media engagement, effective use of social media, brand development, and multimedia content creation, the workshops aim to empower local businesses and organizations with the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

Embracing a Community-Oriented Approach

The Long Beach Business Journal and the Long Beach Post have recently undergone a significant transformation, transitioning into nonprofit newsrooms. This change is an essential part of the Long Beach Journalism Initiative, an ambitious project that underscores the importance of community-oriented journalism. By becoming nonprofits, both publications have signaled their commitment to serving the community and have paved the way for future programs that focus on community engagement and enrichment. The upcoming workshops, scheduled to take place monthly from April through June, are a testament to this commitment.

Call to Action

While the grant has provided a strong foundation for the upcoming workshops, the Long Beach Business Journal and the Long Beach Post have issued a call for sponsors, donations, and volunteers to support the event. This is an invitation for local businesses and individuals to join in their mission to promote digital literacy and community-oriented journalism. More information on registration for the workshops will be released soon, marking an exciting new chapter for the publications and the local community they serve.