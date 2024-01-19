Lone Oak Solar Facility Developers Challenge IURC Decision: A Twist in the Tale

The ongoing saga surrounding the Lone Oak solar facility's development in Madison County, Indiana has taken a new twist. The developers have decided to challenge a decision by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC), which had earlier rejected their request to take over jurisdiction concerning the facility's development issues. This decision by the developers has prompted Madison County Commissioners to secure legal representation to continue to safeguard the county's interests before the IURC.

Appeal to the Court

The appeal was filed with the Indiana Court of Appeals. Should this appeal fail, the developers have the option to request that the Indiana Supreme Court review the case. The developers had previously complained to the IURC about the Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) decision to deny the two-year extension they sought for the facility to become operational.

Struggles and Delays

The developers have cited a number of reasons for their inability to kickstart the construction work on the facility. These range from a pending lawsuit and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, to disruptions in the supply chain. Despite these setbacks, they maintain their commitment to fulfilling all permit conditions, barring the operational date, and keeping up with their contractual obligations.

Seeking Redress

The original request to the IURC was for the county's solar ordinance to be declared unreasonable or void. Alternatively, the developers sought additional time, up to three years, to complete the project. The Lone Oak solar facility, once operational, aims to generate a whopping 120 megawatts of electricity across an expansive 800-acre area.