Aviation

London Stock Market Braces for Fall amid US Tech Hits: Wizz Air and LTG Buck the Trend

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:54 am EST
London Stock Market Braces for Fall amid US Tech Hits: Wizz Air and LTG Buck the Trend

London’s stock market is poised for a lower opening on Wednesday, showing the ripple effects of significant losses in U.S. technology shares experienced overnight. The FTSE 100 is projected to descend around 10 points to 7,712, reflecting the volatility of global financial markets. While the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a marginal increase of 0.1%, both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq experienced declines. The S&P 500 fell by 0.6% and the Nasdaq, heavily loaded with tech stocks, slumped by a substantial 1.6%.

Wizz Air’s Soaring Numbers Amid Market Decline

In stark contrast to the general slowdown in corporate news brought on by the holiday season, Wizz Air, a budget airline headquartered in Hungary, announced a substantial increase in its December passenger numbers. This suggests a steady recovery from the debilitating impacts of the Covid pandemic. The airline reported an impressive 18.8% rise in passengers year-over-year for December, reaching close to the 5 million mark. For the entire year, the airline saw a 26.1% increase, totaling 66.4 million passengers. Despite the sharp rise in passenger numbers, Wizz Air’s load factor for December experienced a decrease of 2.4 percentage points, landing at 82.1% compared to the same period the previous year.

Learning Technologies Group’s Strategic Move

In other corporate shifts, Learning Technologies Group (LTG), a company specializing in digital learning solutions for the workplace, concluded the sale of its non-core asset, Lorien Engineering Solutions, to NIRAS Group. This transaction, which was first announced in December, resulted in LTG receiving $21.4 million. This strategic move follows on the heels of LTG closing a UK apprenticeships business in January 2023. LTG’s decision to offload non-core assets and streamline operations indicates a focused approach towards its core digital learning business.

Global Financial Markets Reflect Uncertainty

Global financial markets are reflecting the uncertainty and volatility inherent in the current economic climate. Mixed economic data and rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have added to the fluctuating dynamics of the financial markets. The UK and US manufacturing sectors showed signs of decline, with the latest S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers index dropping to 47.9 points in December from 49.4 in November. In a further sign of weakening economic foundations, the UK’s latest manufacturing PMI fell to 46.2 points in December. These indicators suggest a tough road ahead for the manufacturing sector in both the UK and the US.

Aviation Business Europe
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

    © 2023 BNN
