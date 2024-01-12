en English
Agriculture

London Cocoa Futures Near Record Highs; Robusta Coffee and Sugar Futures Show Dramatic Shifts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
London cocoa futures on the ICE platform saw a significant increase on January 12, with prices steadily approaching record highs. This surge is primarily driven by increased market tightness, pushing cocoa beyond its usual range. Despite the bullish trend, there are underlying apprehensions about the potential impact of these elevated prices on the global demand for cocoa, a pivotal ingredient in chocolate manufacturing.

Robusta Coffee Nears 16-Year Peak Amid Market Tightness and Geopolitical Tensions

Meanwhile, March robusta coffee futures also showcased an upward trajectory, nearing the highest levels since futures started trading in January 2008. The rise in robusta coffee prices is partially a consequence of shipping disruptions in the Red Sea. Recent U.S. and British strikes on Iran-backed Houthi military targets in Yemen have led to these disruptions, causing delays and escalating freight rates. This situation has compelled Vietnamese robusta coffee farmers to delay sales and deliveries on existing contracts, thereby fueling fears of potential delivery defaults. Such defaults could potentially drive futures prices even higher.

Stability in Sugar Futures Amid Rising Oil Prices

Contrarily, sugar futures displayed relative stability, with March white sugar futures showing negligible change. Technical signals, however, suggest a bullish trend for sugar, which is supported by the uptick in oil futures amidst escalating tensions in the Red Sea.

The Implications of Market Trends on Global Commodity Trade

The current trends in the cocoa, coffee, and sugar futures markets could have substantial implications for global commodity trade. The rise in cocoa prices has been propelled by smaller supplies from the Ivory Coast and dwindling cocoa inventories in U.S. ports. There are also concerns about a potential fall in cocoa production in Ghana and the potential impact of an El Nino weather event on global cocoa production. These dynamics, coupled with geopolitical tensions affecting shipping routes, could significantly reshape the global trade landscape for these commodities.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

