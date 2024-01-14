London Bus Drivers Battle Cockroach Infestations and Faulty Equipment Amid Tube Driver Pay Raises

In a shocking revelation, bus drivers in London are allegedly being compelled to operate with defective gear and amidst buses swarming with cockroaches. This alarming news emerges in the wake of reports that the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has plans to allocate millions towards salary hikes for Tube drivers. Visual proof of these deplorable conditions, including images of cockroaches in the driver compartments and broken indicator stalks on buses, have been unveiled to The Telegraph.

Transport for London Contractors in Spotlight

The buses in question are operated by contractors working for Transport for London (TfL) – notable names include Arriva and GoAhead. An anonymous driver from Arriva has come forward with images detailing the presence of insects and faulty equipment, claiming that Arriva has instructed its staff to continue using the compromised gear. Another TfL contractor, GoAhead, has also been implicated in the cockroach scandal.

Safety Concerns Amidst Scandal

In the face of these allegations, TfL’s head of bus business development insists that safety remains their topmost concern, particularly in light of the recent fire incident involving an electric double-decker bus in Wimbledon. However, this statement has been met with criticism. Kevin Mustafa, an advocate for bus drivers, has condemned the inadequate cleaning standards of buses, drawing a connection between poor sanitation and the high death rate of bus workers during the pandemic – a tally that notably surpasses that of the Tube network.

Political Backlash and Operator’s Defense

Political figures have also weighed in on the issue. Neil Garratt AM, a representative for the City Hall Conservatives, has publicly admonished Mayor Khan for failing to adequately address these pressing concerns of bus safety, thereby leaving both staff and passengers at risk due to insufficient scrutiny over bus companies. Despite the criticism, both TfL and the implicated bus operators have reiterated their commitment to maintaining cleanliness standards and ensuring driver welfare. They stated that buses are subject to daily cleaning, as well as deep cleaning procedures. Bus drivers with concerns have been urged to contact their respective unions or TfL directly. Both Arriva and GoAhead have defended their cleaning routines and declared their readiness to resort to pest control measures when necessary.