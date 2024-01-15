Logistics Sector Poised for Growth: Nuvama Institutional Equities Q3FY24 Preview

The logistics sector is exhibiting an upswing as indicated by Nuvama Institutional Equities’ Q3FY24 preview report. The projected growth in the second half of FY23 is attributed more to volume increase than pricing changes. The report shines a spotlight on Blue Dart Express, poised to take advantageous strides owing to the volume surge on its two new aircraft, and a forecasted sequential margin improvement.

Key Metrics and Sector Dynamics

As the curtain lifts on Q3FY24E in the logistics sector, a 19% year-on-year surge in E-Way bill generation emerges, setting a new record. Freight rates continue to hold their ground, marking the highest profitability levels for truckers since 2015. Fuel costs, a crucial determinant in the logistics sector, have held steady at around ₹89/litre, providing a solid base for surface players’ profit margins.

Express Sector and Surface Players

The express sector is geared up for volume growth, with companies like Delhivery and Blue Dart Express leading the charge. Delhivery is projected to witness a reduction in PAT loss and a positive EBITDA, while Blue Dart Express is poised for both volume growth and margin improvements. The report anticipates Blue Dart Express to achieve a stable margin profile of 12-13% over the next three to four quarters.

Prospects for VRL and Container Rail Segment

Surface player VRL is set to experience double-digit volume growth, spurred by capacity additions and market penetration. The container rail segment is showing positive signs for EXIM volumes, which should prove beneficial for companies like Concor.

As Q3 draws to a close, the indications are favorable for surface players and the report concludes on an optimistic note for the logistics sector’s performance.