Logansport Contemplates Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area in Downtown

The City of Logansport, Indiana, is in the process of deliberating the establishment of a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) within its bustling downtown region. This proposed initiative, in alignment with Indiana Code 7.1-3-31, would permit the sale and consumption of alcohol in non-breakable open containers across a specific district. The provisional times for the DORA would be from 11 a.m. to midnight every day.

The Introduction of the DORA Proposal

The DORA proposal was first introduced to the Logansport Common Council on December 4, 2023. It is now poised for its second and decisive reading, scheduled for February 5. The fate of the DORA hangs in the balance, as it requires local approval before it can be sanctioned by the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission and approved for participating retailers.

Autonomy and Accountability

Establishments within the proposed DORA will hold the autonomy to decide whether they sell and permit the consumption of these open containers on their premises. There will be a limit of two containers per sale, with the state determining the volume of alcohol per serving type. Retailers with outdoor patios within the DORA will not be required to erect fences.

Special Events and Regulations

For special outdoor events within the DORA, vendor locations will need prior approval from the state. Event applications must be submitted to the Logansport Board of Works. The proposed DORA boundaries would extend from Little Turtle Waterway to the Eel River between Third and Sixth streets, reaching eastward to include the On the Banks riverfront area up to the Eel River between Sixth and 11th streets, where the future Vibrant Events Center is set to be located.

In conclusion, the City of Logansport is on the brink of a potentially transformative measure that could alter the dynamics of its downtown region. The success of the DORA hinges on the approval of the Common Council and the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission. The implications of this move could ripple out, influencing the landscape of the city's nightlife, the local economy, and the community's social fabric.