Logan County Greenlights New Solar Farm by Cloudbreak Energy, Amends Existing SUP for Transparency

Logan County Commissioners have recently taken significant steps in promoting renewable energy within the region, including the approval of a special use permit (SUP) for a new solar farm project by Boulder-based Cloudbreak Energy Partners, and the amendment of a previously issued SUP for another of the company's projects for greater transparency. The new solar initiative, set to sprawl across 17 acres southeast of Sterling Correctional Facility, promises to bolster the local green energy infrastructure with an additional 2 megawatts of power.

Expanding Logan County's Renewable Energy Portfolio

The newly approved project by Cloudbreak Energy Partners, operating as CBEP Solar 24, LLC, aims to enhance Logan County's renewable energy capabilities significantly. Positioned near an existing solar farm and another smaller installation, this project will feature solar modules mounted to single-axis tracking racks, designed to optimize sunlight capture throughout the day. With construction expected to be complete by mid-2025, the initiative underscores Logan County's commitment to sustainable energy solutions.

Clarification and Transparency in Solar Energy Development

Further emphasizing their dedication to transparent and responsible energy development, Logan County Commissioners also revisited a previously issued SUP for another Cloudbreak project, CBEP 33. The amendment clarified the maximum height of solar panels at 11 feet when positioned vertically, rectifying the initial specification that suggested a mounting height of six feet above the ground. This adjustment, sought by Cloudbreak for transparency, illustrates the company's and the county's mutual interest in clear and open communication regarding energy projects.

Other Notable Decisions by Logan County Commissioners

In addition to the solar farm developments, the Logan County Commissioners conducted other significant business. They awarded Wagner Equipment a bid for a Caterpillar 950 wheel loader, reflecting the county's ongoing investment in infrastructure. Additionally, they accepted a bid for Sterling Irrigation Co. water shares for the 2024 growing season and approved a tax abatement petition, showcasing the varied nature of the commissioners' responsibilities and their impact on the region's economic and environmental well-being.

The approval of the new solar farm and the amendment of the existing SUP represent important milestones for Logan County in its journey towards a more sustainable and transparent energy future. These initiatives not only contribute to the county's green energy portfolio but also set a precedent for the responsible development of renewable energy projects. As Logan County looks towards 2025, the completion of these solar farms will mark a significant step forward in the region's commitment to renewable energy, economic growth, and environmental stewardship.