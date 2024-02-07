Lockmasters Acquires JLM Wholesale: A Transformative Move in the Security Industry

Lockmasters, a renowned company in the government and security industry, has announced the acquisition of JLM Wholesale, a leading wholesale distributor of commercial door hardware and security solutions. This acquisition marks a significant event in the security industry, as it brings together two giants and sets the stage for a more extensive distribution network and enhanced service offerings.

Strategic Acquisition

Lockmasters, owned by Dominus Capital, views this acquisition as its most transformative add-on to date. The merger with JLM Wholesale not only expands Lockmasters' distribution footprint but also strengthens supplier relationships and broadens customer reach. JLM Wholesale, known for its technical solutions and products from top-notch manufacturers, has seen significant growth since its inception in 1984 by Janet Mirku. The company, with its headquarters in Michigan and additional locations in Texas and North Carolina, is set to bolster Lockmasters' existing product portfolio.

A Win-Win Situation

Joe McCormack, CEO of Lockmasters, considers this acquisition a strategic move that enhances talent acquisition with the experienced JLM team, complementing Lockmasters' existing product portfolio. On the other hand, Annette Baldwin, the former CEO and majority owner of JLM, expressed satisfaction with Lockmasters as the new steward of the company. She is confident that the acquisition will ensure the retention of employees and continuation of JLM's culture.

Future Prospects

Jim Lee, the president of JLM, anticipates that the merger will strengthen supplier relationships and expand customer reach. Lockmasters and JLM's mutual customers can anticipate enhanced service efficiency and more comprehensive product offerings in the future. Dominus Capital's founding partner, Bob Haswell, views the acquisition as part of their 'buy and build' strategy, aiming to assist with the businesses' growth. This move signifies a promising future for both companies, with an expanded reach and service offerings set to redefine the security industry.