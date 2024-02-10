Lock In Savings: Enterprise Rent-A-Car's Budget-Friendly Promotion

Enterprise Rent-A-Car is rolling out the red carpet for budget-conscious travelers with its 'Lock In Savings' promotion, offering up to 15 percent off car rentals. The promotion, valid for rentals starting before March 3 and ending by March 17, brings significant savings to the table, excluding only certain locations and 'exotic' class rentals. Travel writer Michael Cappetta shares the facts you need to know to make your next road trip more affordable.

Advertisment

A Tale of Two Rentals

To illustrate the potential savings, consider a two-day Compact SUV rental in Orlando, FL. Without the promotion, the daily rate would set you back $154.60. However, with the 'Lock In Savings' promotion, that cost drops to $97.32 per day. That's nearly $60 in savings for a weekend getaway – enough to treat yourself to a nice dinner or tickets to a local attraction.

The Fine Print

Advertisment

While the promotion is enticing, it's essential to understand its limitations. The 'Lock In Savings' offer is only valid at Enterprise's 'neighborhood' locations, which are typically 26 percent cheaper than airport locations. But fear not – Enterprise has more than 5,500 neighborhood locations across the United States, making it easy to find one near you.

It's also worth noting that the promotion does not apply to certain locations, including New York metro area, Vermont, and some parts of California. Additionally, the offer excludes 'exotic' class rentals. Enterprise's website provides a comprehensive list of current promotions, so be sure to check it before booking.

More Ways to Save

Advertisment

Enterprise offers special discounts for military, government, and veterans, so don't forget to inquire about those if they apply to you. Additionally, alternative rental car deals can be found through membership clubs such as Costco or AAA, or by monitoring and rebooking rentals for free if the price drops significantly.

As travel writer Michael Cappetta reminds us, "The key to saving on rental cars is to stay informed and remain flexible. By taking advantage of promotions like Enterprise's 'Lock In Savings' and keeping an eye on competing offers, you can ensure that your next road trip doesn't break the bank."

With the 'Lock In Savings' promotion, Enterprise Rent-A-Car is helping travelers hit the road without emptying their wallets. By understanding the promotion's details and staying informed about other potential savings, you can enjoy the open road without worrying about the cost.

As you plan your next adventure, remember that a little research can go a long way in making your journey more affordable. Happy travels!