LocatorX and New Vista Capital Join Forces to Strengthen Aerospace and Defense Industries

LocatorX, a front-runner in the supply chain Internet of Things (IoT) sector, has announced the inception of a strategic collaboration with New Vista Capital, to amplify its operations in the Aerospace and Defense industries, as well as the broader national security, supply chain, and manufacturing sectors. New Vista Capital, a leading investment platform, is directed by industry veterans Dennis Muilenburg, Kirsten Bartok Touw, and Travis Nelson. With a keen interest in emerging technologies across aerospace, national security, logistics, and mobility, this partnership is set to catalyze LocatorX's growth trajectory.

Driving Growth through Strategic Partnership

The synergy between LocatorX and New Vista Capital aspires to leverage the expertise of New Vista’s team, which boasts senior figures from large companies and high government positions. The objective is to maximize shareholder value while addressing large scale industry and national security challenges. This partnership aims to bolster LocatorX's focus on the acceleration and next phase of growth in the Aerospace and Defense industry and broader national security, supply chain, and manufacturing industries.

LocatorX's Unique Digital Fingerprinting

At the heart of LocatorX's platform is a unique digital fingerprinting mechanism. This technology assigns a unique digital fingerprint to products and assets, providing real-time visibility and provenance across supply chains. It specializes in sectors like MedTech, Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Aerospace, and Defense, and can be integrated with CRM, ERP, and WMS applications or used natively within Salesforce.

Addressing Gaps in Critical Supply Chains

The partnership between LocatorX and New Vista Capital is an ambitious endeavor that aims to address gaps in the aerospace, national security, and manufacturing supply chains. Leveraging LocatorX's supply chain IoT technology, the partnership aspires to boost aerospace and defense supply chain solutions, thereby meeting the industry's growing demand. The collaboration expands LocatorX's focus on the Aerospace and Defense industries to solve mission-critical supply chain challenges.