Local Entrepreneur Takes Over Prince George Citizen, Commits to Fact-Based Journalism

Marking a significant milestone in its long history, the Prince George Citizen, a community newspaper entrenched in the city's fabric, has been acquired by local entrepreneur and former city council member, Cameron Stolz. The announcement, a shift from the previous ownership of media conglomerate Glacier Media, has opened a fresh chapter for this legacy newspaper that has been a part of Prince George since 1916.

Deep Roots and a Commitment to Truth

Stolz, a local business owner with a profound connection to the city, moved to Prince George when he was just six years old. The Citizen holds a special place in his heart, with a history that goes back to his first job—delivering the newspaper. Today, he stands as its owner, committed to preserving the Citizen's role in promoting fact-based journalism and holding the local government accountable. In an era where misinformation can easily spread through social media, Stolz emphasizes the vital role that the newspaper plays in delivering accurate news to the community.

From Profit to Public Service

Stolz, who owns a toy store and is a partner in a painting business, does not view the acquisition of the Citizen as a profit-making venture. Instead, he sees it as an opportunity to give back to the community that has given him so much. Despite the paper's financial loss in 2023, Stolz is ready to invest his own money to support its operations, ensuring that the newspaper continues to be a pillar of the community.

A New Chapter for the Citizen

The change in ownership signifies a new chapter for the Citizen, with potential for increased community engagement under Stolz's leadership. The sale was announced to the newspaper staff by Glacier Media, whose president of community media, Peter Kvarnstrom, expressed confidence that Stolz's ownership would benefit both the paper and the community. This heralds an exciting time for the Prince George Citizen, a newspaper that has stood the test of time and continues to play a crucial role in the life of the city.