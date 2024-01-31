LNG Derivatives Market Anticipates Weakening as Asia Ends Mild Winter with Healthy Inventories

As the curtain falls on a mild winter in Asia, the derivatives of Platts Japan Korea Marker (JKM) reflecting the benchmark price for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) delivered to Northeast Asia, are projected to continue on a weakening trajectory. This trend is expected to further expand the contango between the summer 2024 and winter 2025 futures, a phenomenon resulting from robust inventories left in the wake of a relatively warm winter season.

JKM Derivatives Under $10/MMBtu

Throughout January, JKM derivatives for the first half of 2024 have been trading under the $10/MMBtu mark. The summer 2024 strip, in particular, has seen a decline below $9/MMBtu. In a similar vein, the Western Interconnection (WIM) derivatives market has also exhibited signs of softening, with the spread between JKM and WIM prompt month contracts visibly narrowing. Market experts anticipate this bearish market sentiment to hold sway until the introduction of new LNG capacity, expected around 2025.

Contango and The Role of Seasonal Demand

The contango trend, where future prices are higher than current prices, is largely attributed to variations in seasonal demand and potential restocking for the winter. Spot JKM prices may also experience downward pressure during the summer months, courtesy of renewable energy alternatives gaining traction. However, the global LNG supply is projected to witness a significant surge by 2025 and 2026, which could act as a counterbalance to market tightness.

Watching Biden Administration's LNG Export Policies

The calendar 2025 JKM derivatives have already embarked on a downward trend, while the calendar 2026 price has managed to maintain relative stability. The LNG industry is keeping a close eye on the Biden administration's pause on LNG export permits - a move that could have far-reaching implications on future projects and contracts.