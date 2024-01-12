en English
Business

Lloyd’s and WTW’s Study: Navigating Supply Chain Challenges in Transportation and Logistics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
The transportation and logistics industry, a backbone of global trade, faces a mounting set of challenges. As revealed in a seminal study by Lloyd’s and WTW, the sector finds itself grappling with the need for adaptive strategies and resilient mechanisms to confront disruptions that can ripple across all economic sectors. This comprehensive research, involving a survey of 100 transportation and logistics firms and 79 interviews with industry frontrunners, insurance practitioners, and WTW specialists, culminates in the publication, ‘On the move: Rethinking transportation and logistics supply chains’, an insightful guide to navigating these choppy waters.

Insights into Supply Chain Complexities

The report underscores the consensus among over 90% of the surveyed companies that insurance for supply chain risk is paramount. However, a staggering 77% highlighted the lack of access to adequate supply chain insurance solutions and data to comprehend these risks as the most formidable challenges confronting their operations. The study identifies nine emerging trends impacting transportation and logistics supply chains, spotlighting the necessity for enhanced collaboration and innovation between corporations and their insurers.

Collaboration and Innovation: The Lifelines

The report’s findings make a strong case for a collaborative approach, underpinned by innovative thinking, to fortify recovery capabilities and bolster resilience. By working closely with their insurers, companies can effectively navigate the evolving landscape of supply chain risks and uncertainties. This alliance, coupled with innovative solutions, can pave the way towards a robust and resilient transportation and logistics sector.

Building Resilience through Understanding

At the heart of the report lies a noble objective: to facilitate the industry’s pursuit of resilience by enabling a more profound understanding of risk drivers and identifying areas where insurers can bridge protection gaps. The document, made available through Lloyd’s Futureset platform, serves as a beacon, guiding the industry in navigating the complex supply chain challenges. In the end, the industry’s continued efficiency and reliability hinge on its ability to adapt, innovate, and build resilience – a challenge that the report helps tackle head-on.

Business Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

