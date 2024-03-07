LiveWorld Bolsters Team with Media and Creative Powerhouses Tricia Kashima and Jeremy Jaymes

LiveWorld, a leading social-first digital agency, announced the significant bolstering of its team with the addition of Tricia Kashima as Media Director and Jeremy Jaymes as Associate Creative Director. These key hires come at a pivotal moment for LiveWorld, reflecting the agency's strategic expansion into media management and placement, alongside a marked growth in agency creative and content services.

Strategic Expansion into Media Management

Tricia Kashima, who officially joined LiveWorld in February 2024, brings with her over two decades of expertise in media strategy, focused on driving brand awareness and lead generation. Prior to joining LiveWorld, Kashima played a crucial role at Omnicom Health Group, leading media teams for first-to-market vaccines and awareness campaigns for a broad array of conditions. Her experience spans across industries such as pharmaceuticals, healthcare, tourism, and finance, positioning her as a versatile asset to LiveWorld’s growing portfolio.

Redefining Creative Excellence

Jeremy Jaymes, joining the team in January 2024, adds a dynamic layer of creative prowess to LiveWorld. With over 12 years of experience, Jaymes specializes in strategic problem-solving, storytelling, and creating compelling client experiences. His commitment to clean design and attention to detail has been instrumental in delivering effective communication strategies across various sectors, including healthcare and automotive. Jaymes’ appointment signifies LiveWorld's commitment to enhancing its creative and content services, ensuring innovative and effective solutions for clients.

Driving Agency Growth and Client Success

"We are thrilled to welcome Tricia and Jeremy to our team," stated Peter Friedman, CEO & Chairman of LiveWorld. He emphasized that their expertise in digital media programs and creative execution will play a critical role in driving the company’s growth. By expanding its agency practice to include media management, LiveWorld aims to offer clients a more comprehensive suite of solutions, unlocking the true potential of digital and social media. This strategic enhancement is already bearing fruit, with LiveWorld securing new media and creative contracts for 2024, further underlining the demand for its expanded services.

LiveWorld's commitment to leveraging social media to transform customer relationships through integrated compliance, engagement, and insight solutions stands stronger with these new additions. The agency's approach of delivering emotion-driven behavior change through digital campaigns with a human touch continues to attract leading brands, positioning LiveWorld as a pioneer in social-first digital marketing.