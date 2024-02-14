Liverpool City Region's Freeport Set to Generate 500 Jobs with XDock Project

Liverpool City Region's Freeport Unveils XDock: A Beacon of Job Creation and Economic Growth

In a significant stride towards economic revitalization, the Liverpool City Region Freeport is set to generate 500 full-time jobs at a new logistics facility in Widnes. The project, named XDock, is part of the larger Freeport development and is strategically located for regional and national distribution, with potential benefits extending far beyond job creation.

A Catalyst for Economic Prosperity

The XDock building, a joint venture between KKR and Mirastar, is expected to be ready for occupation by mid-2025. This 550,000 sq ft logistics complex is not just a testament to private sector confidence in the city region's economy but also a commitment to inclusive growth.

The Job Landscape: The new positions will span all levels, from managerial to shop floor, and will cater to a diverse range of skills. The Liverpool City Region Freeport Skills Academy will ensure that local residents are equipped with the necessary skills to seize these employment opportunities.

Revolutionizing the Local Economy

The economic implications of XDock are monumental. Halton Council could potentially retain £2m in business rates annually for 20 years, funds that would be earmarked for regeneration projects in the borough.

The Long-term Vision: Once fully operational, the LCR Freeport as a whole is projected to generate over 14,000 highly skilled jobs, attract £800m in investment, and contribute an additional £850m to the region's GVA (Gross Value Added). The Freeport aims to address underlying weaknesses in the local job market, such as productivity, pay, and job security, by clustering high-productivity and innovative businesses together.

A New Era of Advanced Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, and Green Energy

The XDock development aligns with the region's focus on advanced manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and green energy. With a goal of achieving net zero carbon by 2040, the Freeport is poised to lead the way in sustainable economic growth.

In conclusion, the Liverpool City Region Freeport's XDock project is more than just a logistics facility. It's a catalyst for job creation, economic growth, and sustainable development, heralding a new era of opportunity and prosperity for the region.