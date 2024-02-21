LivAway Suites Taps Hospitality Veteran DeLeon to Spearhead Growth and Innovate Extended-Stay Market

In the bustling world of hospitality, where innovation and experience collide to shape the future of stay experiences, LivAway Suites marks a significant milestone by welcoming a seasoned expert, DeLeon, into its fold. With a career spanning over 35 years in sales and marketing within the hospitality industry, DeLeon's strategic appointment aims to propel LivAway Suites into a new era of growth, focusing on enhancing its unique SellAway program. This move underscores the brand's commitment to disrupting the extended-stay sector with a fresh, developer-focused approach.

The Strategic Significance of DeLeon's Appointment

As we delve into the dynamics of DeLeon's recent move to LivAway Suites, Kevin Dailey, the COO of LivAway Suites, couldn't be more optimistic. "DeLeon's profound sales expertise," he notes, "comes at a pivotal moment for our brand's expansion and strategic direction." DeLeon's journey through senior sales positions at leading names like stayAPT Suites, Nationwide Hotel Management Company, Red Roof Inn, G6 Hospitality, and Accor has equipped her with unparalleled insights and experiences. This wealth of knowledge is now set to steer LivAway Suites towards achieving unprecedented growth in the competitive extended-stay market.

Innovating the Extended-Stay Experience

At the heart of DeLeon's enthusiasm for her new role is the SellAway program, a platform designed to foster collaboration between LivAway Suites and its management teams to optimize occupancy rates and enhance guest experiences across locations. "It's an innovative approach that not only benefits our brand but also supports our partners in achieving their goals," DeLeon explains. Her vision for LivAway Suites goes beyond traditional hospitality paradigms, aiming to create a synergy that boosts both brand growth and operational excellence.

The Broader Context: A Shift in the Hospitality Landscape

The appointment of DeLeon and the emphasis on the SellAway program come at a time when the hospitality industry is witnessing significant shifts. Companies like IHG and Hyatt are also making strategic moves, focusing on loyalty programs and restructuring to support growth. Similarly, Choice Hotels International Inc. reports record performance and optimistic growth plans, highlighting the industry's overall momentum towards innovation and expansion. LivAway Suites, with DeLeon at the helm of sales strategy, is poised to make a substantial impact in this evolving landscape, challenging conventional extended-stay models and setting new benchmarks for success.

In the realm of hospitality, where every detail counts and the guest experience is paramount, LivAway Suites' strategic direction under DeLeon's expertise signals a transformative phase. The brand's focus on leveraging the SellAway program to redefine extended stays exemplifies a broader industry trend towards innovation and personalized service. As LivAway Suites embarks on this journey, it not only aims to enhance its market position but also to contribute to the changing dynamics of the hospitality sector at large.