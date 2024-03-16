Lithuanian Vičiūnai-Rus Executives Meet Cuban Minister in Moscow Amid Sanctions

In a notable development within the food industry, representatives from Vičiūnai-Rus, a Sovetsk-based plant of the Vičiūnai Group, held discussions with Cuban Food Industry Minister Manuel Sobrino in Moscow in April 2023. The meeting, orchestrated with assistance from the Cuban and Russian embassies, aimed at fostering collaboration between Cuba and Russia amidst ongoing Western sanctions.

Exploring New Avenues for Collaboration

Rolanas Ozarinskas and Edgaras Pečiulis, representatives of Vičiūnai-Rus, were introduced to Minister Sobrino as leading figures in the Russian food industry. Their dialogue centered around the mutual challenges faced by Russia and Cuba due to Western sanctions. Minister Sobrino, in an interview with Cuban television, underscored the shared adversities and highlighted the potential for the food trade between the two nations to alleviate some of the economic pressures induced by these sanctions.

Lithuanian Intelligence and Public Reaction

The involvement of Vičiūnai-Rus in discussions with Cuban officials came to light through a threat assessment report published by Lithuanian intelligence on March 7. The report, which did not explicitly name Vičiūnai-Rus but included a photo from a Cuban TV report of the meeting, prompted a swift response from Lithuanian authorities. They have since expressed intentions to restrict Vičiūnai Group's participation in public procurement tenders. The Group's management has remained tight-lipped regarding the meeting, citing ongoing negotiations for the sale of the company's operations in Russia as the reason for their silence.

Vičiūnai Group's Position in the Russian Market

Vičiūnai Group, recognized as one of Europe's most significant fish product manufacturers, initially announced plans to exit the Russian market following the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine. Despite these declarations, the company's factory in Kaliningrad's Sovetsk remains operational. Kaunas Mayor Visvaldas Matijošaitis, associated with the Vičiūnai Group, has reiterated the company's intent to divest its Russian interests, aiming to find a suitable buyer for its Sovetsk facility.

This meeting between Vičiūnai-Rus executives and Cuban Minister Sobrino marks a significant moment in international trade discussions, reflecting the broader geopolitical tensions and the search for economic resilience amidst sanctions. As this situation unfolds, the decisions made by companies like Vičiūnai Group could have far-reaching implications for trade relations and economic strategies in the face of global challenges.