Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertiliser Trade with Uzbekistan

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: December 29, 2023 at 7:39 am EST
Lithuanian Customs Probes into Possible Sanctions Evasion in Fertiliser Trade with Uzbekistan

In a move that has caught the attention of international trade and security circles, the Lithuanian Customs has launched an investigation into possible sanctions evasion. The probe focuses on shipments of fertilisers from Uzbekistan to Lithuania, following a report by investigative journalism centre Siena that flagged a substantial discrepancy in the officially declared trade volumes between the two countries. The discrepancy amounts to a staggering 72 million US dollars and pertains to the period from March 2022 to October 2023.

An Investigation into the Trade Discrepancy

According to data from the United Nations Comtrade database, Lithuania declared imports of fertilisers from Uzbekistan worth 107.5 million US dollars. However, Uzbekistan’s export figures to Lithuania stand significantly lower, at 35.2 million dollars. This inconsistency in the trade statistics led the Lithuanian Customs to reach out to Uzbek officials for clarification.

Uzbekistan: A Possible Conduit for Sanctioned Goods?

The probe, while centred around the fertiliser industry, raises broader concerns. Uzbekistan, known for its fertiliser industry, might be serving as a transit point for the export of sanctioned goods into the European Union. Among these potential goods are Belarusian fertilisers, which are currently under sanctions. The investigation’s primary aim is to establish if there has been a circumvention of these sanctions.

Implications of the Investigation

The outcome of this investigation is crucial for both Lithuania and the broader international community. If proven, the breach of sanctions could lead to significant diplomatic and trade repercussions. Additionally, it could prompt a thorough review of international trade regulations and their enforcement. The case underscores the importance of transparency in international trade and the necessity to hold nations accountable for their declared trade volumes.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

