Liquid Death Defies Convention: Offers Product Packaging as Advertising Space

Liquid Death, a beverage brand celebrated for its radical marketing tactics, is now providing a unique advertising opportunity. This unconventional venture involves the display of advertisements on 500,000 of its product packages. The brand's audacious claim is that this new form of advertising can generate a wider reach than an ad aired during Super Bowl 58.

Revolutionizing Advertising

Liquid Death’s Vice President of Creative, Andy Pearson, asserts that their top retailers attract more than 200 million shoppers every week. Hence, their product packaging has the potential to be a highly effective advertising platform. The auction for this rare opportunity commences at a modest $500 on eBay, with no predetermined reserve price. The advertised packages will be displayed in stores from October through the holiday season.

Liberty with Restrictions

Despite the freedom granted to advertisers, there are specific restrictions in place. Advertisements containing illegal content or any content that could potentially create disturbances in stores are strictly prohibited. However, aside from these constraints, advertisers are granted a fair amount of creative liberty.

A Tactical Shift

This initiative stems from Liquid Death's successful Super Bowl ad campaign in 2023, a campaign that was featured in Adweek's list of "20 Groundbreaking Campaigns that Redefined Super Bowl Advertising". The decision to forego advertising during Super Bowl 2024 was driven by the exorbitant costs associated with it. As an alternative, the brand has chosen to leverage its substantial retail presence. The seven-day auction also features a 'Buy It Now' option with a hefty price tag of $1,500,000.