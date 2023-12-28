en English
Business

LinkedIn Benefits as Brands Shift Advertising Budgets Away from Musk’s Ventures

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:49 am EST
LinkedIn Benefits as Brands Shift Advertising Budgets Away from Musk’s Ventures

LinkedIn, the professional social networking site owned by Microsoft, has witnessed a significant uptick in digital advertising demand, leading to an escalation in advertising prices on the platform. This swell can be traced back to brands reallocating their advertising budgets away from ventures associated with Elon Musk, following recent controversies. As a result, LinkedIn’s advertising revenues soared to nearly $4 billion in 2023, up by 10.1% from the previous year, with a projected growth of 14.1% in 2024.

LinkedIn’s Enhanced Targeting Capabilities

The increase in demand is partly due to LinkedIn’s refined targeting capabilities. By leveraging its extensive user data, the platform enables precise targeting based on job history and intentions. Consequently, ad prices have seen a surge of up to 30% over the past year. Despite the amplified costs, marketers are seeing significant returns on investment, with profits of up to 20% on advertising spend.

LinkedIn’s Share in U.S. Digital Advertising

Currently, LinkedIn accounts for 1.5% of U.S. digital advertising spending, a marginal share compared to Google’s 27% and Meta’s 21%. However, LinkedIn is progressively expanding its advertising reach. It is testing services that use its data for targeting on connected TV apps and contemplating the launch of premium advertising slots.

LinkedIn’s Evolution from Job Hunting to Content Sharing

Over time, LinkedIn has evolved from a job-hunting and networking site to a platform that features a social media-like feed, encouraging content sharing and engagement. This transformation has positioned LinkedIn as a reputable platform for thoughtful and truthful content, reminiscent of the early days of Twitter, according to industry professionals.

The shift in advertisers’ preference from Elon Musk’s ventures to LinkedIn underlines the platform’s growing influence in the digital advertising realm. Amid controversies surrounding Musk’s ventures, brands are finding refuge in LinkedIn’s stable and data-rich environment, leading to a surge in its advertising revenue and prices.

Business
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

