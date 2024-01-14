en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Line Investments’ ‘Mall Millionaire’ Campaign Concludes – Grand Prize Winner Announced

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 11:25 pm EST
Line Investments’ ‘Mall Millionaire’ Campaign Concludes – Grand Prize Winner Announced

In a milestone event that has offered an enhanced shopping experience to customers while rewarding them generously, Line Investments & Property LLC successfully brought down the curtains on its ambitious ‘Mall Millionaire’ campaign. The announcement of the grand prize winner, Mr. Mohammad Sameer, who walked away with a whopping AED One Million, marked the culmination of this exciting initiative.

The Sweepstakes and Winners

The campaign, organized across thirteen malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, was a major draw among the patrons. Not just the grand prize, the campaign also declared five lucky winners who became proud owners of the Forthing T5 Evo 2024 cars. Adding to the allure, many other participants won Lulu Trolley gift vouchers and Laka Cards worth up to AED 500K, making the campaign a rewarding experience for all.

Creating Memorable Moments

Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments, expressed his contentment about the campaign’s success and the joy it brought to shoppers. He emphasized that the campaign was not just about the prizes but also about creating memorable moments for the shoppers, thereby redefining the shopping experience.

Ahead Towards Exceptional Experiences

The campaign’s success was further underscored by General Manager Biju George, who highlighted its role in delivering exceptional experiences to the customers. The campaign, which included weekly ceremonies and daily draws, was marked by an unprecedented turnout, indicating its popularity among the shoppers.

Line Investments & Property LLC, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Lulu Group International, manages a portfolio of malls across the Middle East and India. Encouraged by the resounding success of the ‘Mall Millionaire’ campaign, the company plans to launch more such initiatives in the future, continuing its endeavour to redefine the shopping experience and create more rewarding moments for its customers.

0
Business UAE
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
Whistleblowing, a pivotal anti-corruption tool in the corporate and public sectors, is increasingly recognized and lauded by business magnates and legal connoisseurs. Renowned American attorney Stephen M. Kohn lauds its efficacy in unmasking fraud and administering justice to the wrongdoers. The National Whistleblower Center encapsulates a whistleblower as an individual who reports misconduct to authorities
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
Myanmar's Thilawa SEZ: Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo Leads Strategic Meeting
3 mins ago
Myanmar's Thilawa SEZ: Union Minister U Aung Naing Oo Leads Strategic Meeting
High-End Dining: The Rising Trend of Premium Restaurant Reservations
9 mins ago
High-End Dining: The Rising Trend of Premium Restaurant Reservations
Russia Urges Balanced Economic Relationship with India: Insights from the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
2 mins ago
Russia Urges Balanced Economic Relationship with India: Insights from the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit
Goldman Sachs' Cautious Outlook Triggers Decline in Oil and Gas Sector Share Prices
2 mins ago
Goldman Sachs' Cautious Outlook Triggers Decline in Oil and Gas Sector Share Prices
Odisha Government and BMRC Hospitals Collaborate to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure
3 mins ago
Odisha Government and BMRC Hospitals Collaborate to Boost Healthcare Infrastructure
Latest Headlines
World News
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
24 seconds
Tragic Abduction and Murder in Abuja; Debo Adeniran on Anti-Corruption; Feyisetan Turns 60; Super Eagles Eye 2023 Cup
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
28 seconds
Seattle Kraken Sets New Franchise Record with Ninth Consecutive Victory
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
28 seconds
Whistleblowing: A Vital Check and Balance in Business
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
31 seconds
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Joins Cleanliness Drive in Mumbai
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
35 seconds
Australia Unleashes 'Beforeplay' Campaign to Battle Rising STI Rates
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
50 seconds
Oklahoma City Triumphs Over Orlando in Intense Basketball Match
Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Triumph against Covid-19 at 'Corona Chronicles' Launch
1 min
Udayanidhi Stalin Highlights Tamil Nadu's Triumph against Covid-19 at 'Corona Chronicles' Launch
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
1 min
Inmate Dies in Manatee County Jail Amidst Medical Episode
Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open
2 mins
Barbora Krejcikova Survives Challenge to Advance in Australian Open
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
10 mins
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
11 mins
Global Playbook 2024: A Guide Through Major International Events
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
23 mins
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
28 mins
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
32 mins
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
5 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
5 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
6 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app