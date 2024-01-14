Line Investments’ ‘Mall Millionaire’ Campaign Concludes – Grand Prize Winner Announced

In a milestone event that has offered an enhanced shopping experience to customers while rewarding them generously, Line Investments & Property LLC successfully brought down the curtains on its ambitious ‘Mall Millionaire’ campaign. The announcement of the grand prize winner, Mr. Mohammad Sameer, who walked away with a whopping AED One Million, marked the culmination of this exciting initiative.

The Sweepstakes and Winners

The campaign, organized across thirteen malls in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, was a major draw among the patrons. Not just the grand prize, the campaign also declared five lucky winners who became proud owners of the Forthing T5 Evo 2024 cars. Adding to the allure, many other participants won Lulu Trolley gift vouchers and Laka Cards worth up to AED 500K, making the campaign a rewarding experience for all.

Creating Memorable Moments

Wajeb Al Khoury, Director of Line Investments, expressed his contentment about the campaign’s success and the joy it brought to shoppers. He emphasized that the campaign was not just about the prizes but also about creating memorable moments for the shoppers, thereby redefining the shopping experience.

Ahead Towards Exceptional Experiences

The campaign’s success was further underscored by General Manager Biju George, who highlighted its role in delivering exceptional experiences to the customers. The campaign, which included weekly ceremonies and daily draws, was marked by an unprecedented turnout, indicating its popularity among the shoppers.

Line Investments & Property LLC, the shopping mall development and management arm of the Lulu Group International, manages a portfolio of malls across the Middle East and India. Encouraged by the resounding success of the ‘Mall Millionaire’ campaign, the company plans to launch more such initiatives in the future, continuing its endeavour to redefine the shopping experience and create more rewarding moments for its customers.