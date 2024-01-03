en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Liffey Meats Revamps Procurement Team Amid Positive Start for Irish Beef Market

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Liffey Meats Revamps Procurement Team Amid Positive Start for Irish Beef Market

As the new year begins, Liffey Meats, a leading beef processing company in Ireland, witnesses a significant change in its cattle procurement team. Robert Cole, who has served as the head of cattle procurement at the company’s headquarters in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan for the past 14 years, has stepped down. The details of Cole’s replacement and his future career pursuits remain undisclosed.

New Appointments at Liffey Meats

Sean O’Beirne from Co. Roscommon is set to fill in Cole’s shoes at the Ballyjamesduff facility. O’Beirne is a familiar face to many of the company’s suppliers owing to his association with Liffey Meats’ site in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, and his intermittent stints at the Ballyjamesduff site. Ian Connelly, hailing from Co. Galway, will be taking over O’Beirne’s former role in Ballinasloe.

Positive Start for the Irish Beef Market

In related cattle trade news, the Irish beef market has had a promising start to the year, marked by an uptick in beef prices. The holiday season demand significantly contributed to this price surge. The steer price began last year at around €5.00/kg and rose to €5.20/kg by January end. The industry is hopeful for the beef prices to continue this upward trajectory this year.

Sustainable Moves by Liffey Meats

Furthermore, Liffey Meats has taken a stride towards sustainable energy practices. The company has gained planning permission for a 14.5-acre solar farm, indicating a potential shift in its energy sources.

On a broader scale, the global cattle trade also indicates promising trends. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has seen a surge in cattle futures due to firmer U.S. cash trading. With an estimated 126,000 cattle slaughtered on Tuesday, cattle slaughtering has seen an increase after a lull during the holiday season.

0
Agriculture Business Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Inala Capital Reports Stable Portfolio Value Amidst Economic Volatility

By BNN Correspondents

Australia's Rigorous Quarantine Procedures: A Commitment to Safeguard Ecosystems and Agriculture

By Geeta Pillai

Rajasthan's Agricultural Revolution: The Inspirational Story of Farmer Ramchandra Rathore

By Rafia Tasleem

Oranges Spill in Adilabad: Locals and Monkeys Feast, Incident Goes Viral

By Rafia Tasleem

Hukumchand Dahiya: The Resilient Farmer Scaling New Heights in Rajasth ...
@Agriculture · 6 mins
Hukumchand Dahiya: The Resilient Farmer Scaling New Heights in Rajasth ...
heart comment 0
Diversified Crop Rotations: A Viable Strategy for Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change Mitigation

By Salman Akhtar

Diversified Crop Rotations: A Viable Strategy for Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Change Mitigation
Australia’s Goatmeat Industry Set for Major Transformation, New Report Indicates

By Geeta Pillai

Australia's Goatmeat Industry Set for Major Transformation, New Report Indicates
Sumitomo Chemical India’s Bright Export Outlook: Aided by Parent Company Support and Strategic Initiatives

By Dil Bar Irshad

Sumitomo Chemical India's Bright Export Outlook: Aided by Parent Company Support and Strategic Initiatives
Westmoreland Health Officials Alert Residents to Leptospirosis Risk Amid Harvest Season

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Westmoreland Health Officials Alert Residents to Leptospirosis Risk Amid Harvest Season
Latest Headlines
World News
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case
19 seconds
Windrush Scandal Continues: A Plea for Judicial Review in Elderly Man's Case
Pierre Ekwah: Sunderland's Rising Star Navigates Professional Milestones and Criticisms
20 seconds
Pierre Ekwah: Sunderland's Rising Star Navigates Professional Milestones and Criticisms
Kashmiri Organizations Call on UN to Address Right to Self-Determination
23 seconds
Kashmiri Organizations Call on UN to Address Right to Self-Determination
Rising Football Star Estevao in the Crosshairs of Top European Clubs
24 seconds
Rising Football Star Estevao in the Crosshairs of Top European Clubs
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Trump Leads Republican Race Amid Legal Challenges
24 seconds
The 2024 U.S. Presidential Election: Trump Leads Republican Race Amid Legal Challenges
Instagram Influencer Bradley Martyn Challenges Logan Paul to MMA Fight
31 seconds
Instagram Influencer Bradley Martyn Challenges Logan Paul to MMA Fight
A.L. Brown High School's Basketball Triumph: A Tale of Dominance and Struggle
32 seconds
A.L. Brown High School's Basketball Triumph: A Tale of Dominance and Struggle
Guyana Defence Force Clinches KFC League Cup in Sudden Death Showdown
39 seconds
Guyana Defence Force Clinches KFC League Cup in Sudden Death Showdown
NDMC to Revolutionize Education with Major Upgrades in 2024-25
40 seconds
NDMC to Revolutionize Education with Major Upgrades in 2024-25
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
4 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app