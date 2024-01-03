Liffey Meats Revamps Procurement Team Amid Positive Start for Irish Beef Market

As the new year begins, Liffey Meats, a leading beef processing company in Ireland, witnesses a significant change in its cattle procurement team. Robert Cole, who has served as the head of cattle procurement at the company’s headquarters in Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan for the past 14 years, has stepped down. The details of Cole’s replacement and his future career pursuits remain undisclosed.

New Appointments at Liffey Meats

Sean O’Beirne from Co. Roscommon is set to fill in Cole’s shoes at the Ballyjamesduff facility. O’Beirne is a familiar face to many of the company’s suppliers owing to his association with Liffey Meats’ site in Ballinasloe, Co. Galway, and his intermittent stints at the Ballyjamesduff site. Ian Connelly, hailing from Co. Galway, will be taking over O’Beirne’s former role in Ballinasloe.

Positive Start for the Irish Beef Market

In related cattle trade news, the Irish beef market has had a promising start to the year, marked by an uptick in beef prices. The holiday season demand significantly contributed to this price surge. The steer price began last year at around €5.00/kg and rose to €5.20/kg by January end. The industry is hopeful for the beef prices to continue this upward trajectory this year.

Sustainable Moves by Liffey Meats

Furthermore, Liffey Meats has taken a stride towards sustainable energy practices. The company has gained planning permission for a 14.5-acre solar farm, indicating a potential shift in its energy sources.

On a broader scale, the global cattle trade also indicates promising trends. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) has seen a surge in cattle futures due to firmer U.S. cash trading. With an estimated 126,000 cattle slaughtered on Tuesday, cattle slaughtering has seen an increase after a lull during the holiday season.